Man Surprisingly Finds Apple iPhone In Working Condition, 10 Months After Dropping It In River

A man in the United Kingdom lost his phone by dropping it in the river about a year ago. Now, the man claims that the smartphone has been returned to him, and is in working condition.

In a Facebook post, a man named Miguel Pacheco said that he had found an iPhone while canoeing in the Wye River in Wales. The man said that he took the phone with himself and dried it properly. The next day, he charged the smartphone and the device was still working, and had a photo of a couple as the screen saver, with the date, August 13 2021.

Pacheco then tried and found the smartphone’s owner, who was based out of Edinburgh, UK and sent the smartphone to his address. Speaking to BBC, the owner of the smartphone said that he had lost the smartphone about 10 months ago when him and his fiancée fell into the river while canoeing. He said that he was in a two-man canoe and his partner stood up, resulting in tumbling them inside the water. The phone, being in the back pocket, slipped out and went inside the water.

Pacheco dried the device in and out with an airline compressor, before placing it in an airing cupboard overnight. Owain Davies, the owner of the phone, also said that he was impressed by Pacheco’s efforts to dry up the iPhone and bring it back to life.

The Apple iPhone comes with IP-rater dust and water protection. It is not known as to which iPhone this was, the latest iPhone 12 (which was latest in August 2021) and iPhone 13 come with IP68 dust and water protection. This case, however, shows that the Apple iPhone may just be able to survive a lot more than a little bit of water.

