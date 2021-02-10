Man Swallows An AirPod While Sleeping, Gets Removed by Endoscopy: Does it Still Work?

In a bizarre incident, a Massachusetts man named Brad Gauthier swallowed one of his AirPods while sleeping and had to get it surgically removed from his wind pipe. A software developer, Gautheir was using AirPods while watching a movie in bed, in order to not disturb his six-month-old while sleeping. Not instantly knowing that he has swallowed an AirPod, Gauthier woke up to chest pain and got concerned when he was not able to swallow anything, including water.

Upon going to the emergency room, the doctors found out in an x-ray that one AirPod was stuck in his lower esophagus. Doctors removed the AirPods by performing an endoscopy. "A joke went on that maybe I swalled one of my AirPods," Gauthier told CNN. However, the joke became less funny when he was not able to find one of his AirPods anywhere. Once the AirPod was removed from Gautheir's esophagus, people online were curious to know if the AirPods still worked. In his interview with CNN, Gathier said that the AirPods' audio worked perfectly but the microphone had malfunctioned. Further, the Find My AirPods feature was also found to be working after the AirPods' trip down Gauthier's organs.

Gauthier said that mercifully, his AirPods' battery had died by the time it went missing. "If I hit that button (make sound button on Find My feature) and that beep came out of my mouth, I'd probably would have had a heart attack," he told CNN on being asked if the Find My feature worked while the AirPods was inside his body. He told CNN that he will switch back to the good old wired earphones.

Gauthier swallowed his right AirPod that he was wearing while sleeping. The AirPod was lying against his pillow and apparently shifted towards his mouth and somehow got sucked in. Gauthier told CNN that he is enjoying the memes that are coming up related to the incident.