Man With 'Sherlock Holmes Memory' Steals Credit Card Info of Over 1,300 People
A 34-year-old clerk, working at a mall in Koto City, near Tokyo, memorised customers' 16-digit-number, name, expiry date, and security code, all in the time it took to process their purchase.
Representative image
At a time when data breaches have become common, a clerk in Japan stole credit card information by just looking at and memorising the details of over 1,300 customers. According to the police, Taniguchi worked the register part-time at a mall in Koto City. Whenever a customer would pay by credit card, the suspect allegedly memorised their 16-digit-number, name, expiry date, and security code, all in the time it took to process their purchase, said a report in japantoday.com on Sunday.
The 34-year-old clerk, working at a mall in Koto City, near Tokyo allegedly memorised the 16-digit credit card number, security code and expiry date of customers and used it to make purchases online. The scammer, despite apparently having a Sherlock Holmes-level of memorisation ability, led police straight to him by using stolen credit card information to buy two bags valued at 270,000 yen (approximately $2,500), which he then had mailed to his own address, according to ANN news.
The police have found a notebook containing several dozen names and numbers and are currently linking them to past incidents to determine the scope of the alleged crimes of Taniguchi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Shah Rukh Khan, DJ Bravo Doing Lungi Dance Post Their CPL Win is Breaking the Internet
- Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs: Report
- Salman Khan Kicks It Up a Notch With His Fitness Regime for Dabangg 3 Climax
- Nadal’s Thrilling US Open Win Over Medvedev Invites Comparisons to Federer Classic
- Weekly Tech Recap: JioFiber Launch, Android 10 Release, Apple iPhone Event and More