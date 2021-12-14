Manish Maheshwari Is Quitting Twitter

Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari has announced that he is quitting Twitter. Maheshwari was moved to San Francisco as Twitter’s Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations after Twitter India had faced a tough time with the Indian government over hate speech, false news and bias earlier this year. Twitter India’s office in Gurugram was also raided by a special team from Delhi Police and an FIR was also registered in UP against Maheshwari and other employees over a hate crime video on Twitter that went viral.

During June 2021, Twitter faced a lot of flak for acting against tweets published by high-profile users. Also, the social media giant delayed complying with the new IT rules in India. While Twitter officially did not reveal the reason for transferring Maheshwari to a bigger role in the US, the so-called ‘promotion’ took place soon after these developments.

After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education.— Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) December 14, 2021

Maheshwari took to Twitter to announce his departure from the social media platform that has 1.75 crore users in India as per the government.

“After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education,” said Maheshwari.

Talking about his future plans, Maheshwari said, “COVID19 has fundamentally changed not only the skills needed to be successful in the new economy but also how those skills are imparted. I am thrilled about how technology, particularly #metaverse, can be leveraged to improve education and employability. Education is very close to my heart. I have been a teacher since high school while growing up in a middle-class household in India’s hinterland. Even at Wharton, I paid for my education by being a teaching assistant. This is an opportunity to go back to my roots.”

“I am partnering with Tanay Pratap (founder of Invact), who has been a Senior Software Engineer with Microsoft, to reimagine education. We will start by imparting employability training via a virtually immersive platform, which we are calling Metaversity,” he added.

