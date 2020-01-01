Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked: Offensive Posts, Racial Slurs Posted
The hackers claimed to be The Chuckling Squad, also broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and actress Chloe Grace Moretz.
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/ Mariah Carey)
Hollywood actor-singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the "N-word" and offensive tweets against singer Eminem. Fox News reported on Tuesday that Twitter locked the compromised account and all such tweets were erased from Carey's account. "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation, a Twitter spokesperson told USA Today.
The hackers claimed to be The Chuckling Squad that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz. The micro-blogging platform said that it secured Dorsey's account which became a victim of 'SIM swapping' or 'SIM jacking' where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.
It is still not known if Carey's mobile number was compromised too. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" helped the superstar to become the first artist to rule the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades. The 49-year-old singer's first big hit was "Vision of Love" in 1990, which was followed by 13 others before the year 2000. Three hits came in the 2000s before "All I Want for Christmas" would finally hit No. 1 in 2019, stretching into 2020.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
- All I Want for Christmas
- Chloe Grace Moretz
- Chloe Grace Moretz twitter account hacked
- jack dorsey account hacked
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- MG ZS EV First Drive Review: Watch Out for this Electric SUV!
- I Never Saw Kabir Singh as a Hero, Says Kiara Advani
- Fleabag to Mrs Maisel to Typewriter: Here are Our Favourite Web Shows of 2019
- Prateek Kuhad's 'Cold/Mess' Makes It To Barack Obama's Favorite Music List Of 2019