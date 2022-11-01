Nintendo’s first-party titles like Mario Kart are known to be great party games that bring people together, but according to a recent study by BonusFinder, Mario Kart is the most stressful game for your heart rate.

It has been found that Mario Kart allows for a 32.81 per cent increase in heart rate over 30 minutes due to its highly competitive nature.

Managing Director of BonusFinder, Fintan Costello said, “What the study highlights is quite remarkable, despite all the newcomers with improved graphics and increased spending, the old Nintendo formula is still irresistible to gamers and nothing can replace the jeopardy of a red shell on the last lap of a race.”

The study was done using a pool of 14 players taking part in 16 of the most popular and difficult console, PC and mobile games available as of now.

As per BonusFinder’s results, the other games on the list that are known to increase heart rate over a 30 minute period are FIFA (31%), Call of Duty (30%), Dark Souls (28%) and Fortnite (27%).

“It’s interesting to see in so many of these games, the increase in heart rate is equivalent to doing light exercise, which might explain why it feels like it takes plenty of energy out of those playing them,” said Fintan Costello.

The study also threw some light on the games that induce relaxation by lowering the heart rate. These include Animal Crossing, The Sims and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Costello also stated that for gamers looking to play timeless classics, Mario Kart continues to dominate as a fan favourite even after three decades.

