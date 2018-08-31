Mark Your Calendar: Apple Will Unveil 2018 iPhones on 12 September

Apple is all set to roll out its latest lineup of products on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the California campus. Apple has finally sent out invites for an event on September 12. Much like previous years, the company is expected to live stream the launch event. Apple is also expected to announce the India launch availability details of the new iPhones during the September 12 ‘Gather round’ event.Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models. One of them is speculated to be called the iPhone XS. Beyond the iPhones, Apple is also believed to be planning new Macs, Apple Watches, and iPad Pros for debut this year. Each time Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch model, it has done so alongside a new iPhone, while Mac and iPad updates are sometimes unveiled separately. The new Apple Watch models will include larger screens that cover nearly the entire front of the watch.According to a report by website Cult of Mac, Apple will be adopting the 7nm manufacturing process for the chipset powering the next generation of iPhones. Expected to be called the A12, the chip will boast of the more power efficient and performance boosting 7nm architecture, claims the report. Due to a compact fabrication process (7nm), the upcoming Apple chipset will reportedly be faster and also be more power efficient. TSMC is said to build A12 chip using 7nm manufacturing process instead of the 10nm process that was fabricated on the A11 Bionic chip.Apple designs its processors, but the A12 is being manufactured exclusively by TSMC. This Taiwanese company’s breakthrough this year is chips with a 7nm process, down from 10nm. Promising increased performance on its website, TSMC says its 7nm process is said to make the A12 chip 20% faster than last year's A11 chip and 40% more energy efficient. The A12 chip's power consumption improvements should come as a welcome addition, given recent reports that the iPhone XI's battery might only be 10% bigger than last year's model.