English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mark Your Calendar: Apple Will Unveil 2018 iPhones on 12 September
Apple is also expected to announce the India launch availability details of the new iPhones during the September 12 ‘Gather round’ event.
Apple 2018 Event Will be on 12 September Company Sends Official Invites (image: Qatar IT Forum)
Loading...
Apple is all set to roll out its latest lineup of products on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the California campus. Apple has finally sent out invites for an event on September 12. Much like previous years, the company is expected to live stream the launch event. Apple is also expected to announce the India launch availability details of the new iPhones during the September 12 ‘Gather round’ event.
Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models. One of them is speculated to be called the iPhone XS. Beyond the iPhones, Apple is also believed to be planning new Macs, Apple Watches, and iPad Pros for debut this year. Each time Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch model, it has done so alongside a new iPhone, while Mac and iPad updates are sometimes unveiled separately. The new Apple Watch models will include larger screens that cover nearly the entire front of the watch.
According to a report by website Cult of Mac, Apple will be adopting the 7nm manufacturing process for the chipset powering the next generation of iPhones. Expected to be called the A12, the chip will boast of the more power efficient and performance boosting 7nm architecture, claims the report. Due to a compact fabrication process (7nm), the upcoming Apple chipset will reportedly be faster and also be more power efficient. TSMC is said to build A12 chip using 7nm manufacturing process instead of the 10nm process that was fabricated on the A11 Bionic chip.
Apple designs its processors, but the A12 is being manufactured exclusively by TSMC. This Taiwanese company’s breakthrough this year is chips with a 7nm process, down from 10nm. Promising increased performance on its website, TSMC says its 7nm process is said to make the A12 chip 20% faster than last year's A11 chip and 40% more energy efficient. The A12 chip's power consumption improvements should come as a welcome addition, given recent reports that the iPhone XI's battery might only be 10% bigger than last year's model.
Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models. One of them is speculated to be called the iPhone XS. Beyond the iPhones, Apple is also believed to be planning new Macs, Apple Watches, and iPad Pros for debut this year. Each time Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch model, it has done so alongside a new iPhone, while Mac and iPad updates are sometimes unveiled separately. The new Apple Watch models will include larger screens that cover nearly the entire front of the watch.
According to a report by website Cult of Mac, Apple will be adopting the 7nm manufacturing process for the chipset powering the next generation of iPhones. Expected to be called the A12, the chip will boast of the more power efficient and performance boosting 7nm architecture, claims the report. Due to a compact fabrication process (7nm), the upcoming Apple chipset will reportedly be faster and also be more power efficient. TSMC is said to build A12 chip using 7nm manufacturing process instead of the 10nm process that was fabricated on the A11 Bionic chip.
Apple designs its processors, but the A12 is being manufactured exclusively by TSMC. This Taiwanese company’s breakthrough this year is chips with a 7nm process, down from 10nm. Promising increased performance on its website, TSMC says its 7nm process is said to make the A12 chip 20% faster than last year's A11 chip and 40% more energy efficient. The A12 chip's power consumption improvements should come as a welcome addition, given recent reports that the iPhone XI's battery might only be 10% bigger than last year's model.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Delhi Traffic Police Challans Cars after Video of Men Sitting on Car Windows Goes Viral
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Set for Old Trafford Return With Juventus, Liverpool Get Paris Trip
- Asian Games: India Clinch Gold in Women's 4x400 Relay, Men's Team Settle for Silver
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...