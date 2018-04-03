English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Hits Back at Tim Cook Over Criticism
In a Recode and MSNBC interview last month, Cook had called for increased regulation of social media and questioned the practice of monetising user data on free platforms by selling ads that allow advertisers to target specific groups.
Mark Zuckerberg Hits Back at Tim Cook Over Criticism (Reuters)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has hit back at Tim Cook saying that the recent criticism from his counterpart at Apple was unfounded, the media reported. In an interview given to Vox on Monday, Zuckerberg defended his company's business model by saying: "You know, I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth.
Also Read: Samsung Over Takes IBM in US Patent Race, Gains Top Spot For First Time
"The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay."Having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service," he was quoted as saying. In a Recode and MSNBC interview last month, Cook had called for increased regulation of social media, and questioned the practice of monetising user data on free platforms by selling ads that allow advertisers to target specific groups.
The Apple CEO was asked how he would handle the crisis. "I wouldn't be in this situation," he said. "The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetised our customer... If our customer was our product... We've elected not to do that." Apple makes the vast majority of its money selling hardware, including iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Also Read: SpaceX Launches Spacecraft in Resupply Mission to ISS
Facebook, on the other hand, has built an entire business on selling ads that target users based on information they provide. Apple executives have used privacy and transparency as a sales pitch, drawing a contrast with other companies especially Facebook. Cook called privacy a "human right" and "a civil liberty", reports CNN. Zuckerberg told Vox that Facebook was dedicated "serving people", despite its reliance on advertising.
Also Read: Google Employees Organize to Fight Cyber Bullying at Work
"If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something that people can afford," he said. "I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm Syndrome and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you," the Facebook CEO added. Facebook is currently facing the heat over the leak of personal and other data of some 50 million users to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.
Zuckerberg admitted that the social media giant "made mistakes" over the Cambridge Analytica scandal and a "breach of trust" had occurred between it and its users. He has apologised for the data debacle and said he was ready to testify before Congress.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: Samsung Over Takes IBM in US Patent Race, Gains Top Spot For First Time
"The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay."Having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service," he was quoted as saying. In a Recode and MSNBC interview last month, Cook had called for increased regulation of social media, and questioned the practice of monetising user data on free platforms by selling ads that allow advertisers to target specific groups.
The Apple CEO was asked how he would handle the crisis. "I wouldn't be in this situation," he said. "The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetised our customer... If our customer was our product... We've elected not to do that." Apple makes the vast majority of its money selling hardware, including iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Also Read: SpaceX Launches Spacecraft in Resupply Mission to ISS
Facebook, on the other hand, has built an entire business on selling ads that target users based on information they provide. Apple executives have used privacy and transparency as a sales pitch, drawing a contrast with other companies especially Facebook. Cook called privacy a "human right" and "a civil liberty", reports CNN. Zuckerberg told Vox that Facebook was dedicated "serving people", despite its reliance on advertising.
Also Read: Google Employees Organize to Fight Cyber Bullying at Work
"If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something that people can afford," he said. "I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm Syndrome and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you," the Facebook CEO added. Facebook is currently facing the heat over the leak of personal and other data of some 50 million users to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.
Zuckerberg admitted that the social media giant "made mistakes" over the Cambridge Analytica scandal and a "breach of trust" had occurred between it and its users. He has apologised for the data debacle and said he was ready to testify before Congress.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches
- Ajay Devgn Celebrates 49th Birthday With Kajol In Paris; See Pictures
- Top Three Android Phones in 2018 With an Apple iPhone X-Like Notch
- Despite Bharat Bandh, Baaghi 2 Races Towards 100 Crore Collection At Box Office
- Amitabh Bachchan Sings For Movie Despite Medical Procedures; See Pics