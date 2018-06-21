English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Who is World's Third Richest Person? Zuckerberg About to Trump Warren Buffett to The Spot
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is very close to becoming the third richest man on Earth.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is very close to becoming the third richest man on Earth. (Image: AP)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is more than 50 years younger to the iconic investor and business personality Warren Buffett but the age difference might not be enough to stop the tech-entrepreneur from overshadowing Buffett's net worth. The spike in Facebook's shares after the data privacy scandal, all within the last 6 months, saw the Facebook co-founder gain a whopping $8.8 Million within the year 2018, boosting his personal net worth to $81.6 Billion. A substantial part of the rise came on Wednesday as Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram announced its 1 Billion monthly active users as well as a new standalone video app called IGTV.
With this, Zuckerberg is just whiskers behind Warren Buffett, who currently ranks as the World's third richest person after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates. Zuckerberg's net worth trails that of Buffett by just $29 Million, which will soon be surpassed if Facebook's shares continue to rise at this rate.
Warren Buffett was once ranked as the world's wealthiest person and now stands at number three only because of his massive charities throughout the years. As per reports, Buffett has donated around 290 million Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares, which are now more than $50 Billion, to charity.
