Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live: I am Sorry and I am Responsible, Says Zuckerberg

Apr 10, 2018 10:56 pm (IST)

So, what are the step announced by Mark Zuckerberg?

- Facebook will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before it changed the platform in 2014 to reduce data access. The company will conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity. If Facebook find developers that misused personally identifiable information, it will ban them from the platform.

-It will tell people affected by apps that have misused their data. This includes building a way for people to know if their data might have been accessed via “thisisyourdigitallife.” Moving forward, if Facebook removes an app for misusing data, it will tell everyone who used it.

-If someone hasn’t used an app within the last three months, Facebook will turn off the app’s access to their information.

-Facebook is changing Login, so that in the next version, it will reduce the data that an app can request without app review to include only name, profile photo and email address. Requesting any other data will require Facebook’s approval.

-Facebook already shows people what apps their accounts are connected to and control what data they’ve permitted those apps to use. Going forward, it is going to make these choices more prominent and easier to manage.

-Zuckerberg said that he will expand Facebook’s bug bounty program so that people can also report to us if they find misuses of data by app developers.