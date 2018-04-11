English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live: I am Sorry and I am Responsible, Says Zuckerberg

News18.com | April 11, 2018, 12:30 AM IST
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a Senate joint committee of both Judiciary and Commerce, Science, and Transportation on “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data.” The hearing will take place at the Hart Senate Office Building 216. A total of 44 senators have been allotted 4 minutes each to ask questions and get answers. The senators are expected to ask questions on how Facebook handles user data and how Cambridge Analytica was able to influence Facebook users.

The investigation, that could be pivotal for his massive company, is based on the accusations placed on the social media firm for misusing the data collected from its users in order to influence the US presidential elections which elected President Donald Trump.

Zuckerberg has already accepted the “breach of trust” and said that he needs to “fix that”. He has even apologised for the same. “I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform,” he said soon after the Cambridge Analytica controversy. While Zuckerberg has promised to “work through this and build a better service” he claims that “the most important actions to prevent” a repeat of this have been already taken.

The joint committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 at 2:15 PM which translate to 11:45PM IST. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES
Apr 11, 2018 12:28 am (IST)

We are running of an audit to make sure Cambridge Analytica gets rid of all the user data: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 12:26 am (IST)

Mark Zuckerberg sticks to the earlier press statement in his response. 

Apr 11, 2018 12:24 am (IST)

Facebook is an idealistic and optimistic company: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 12:23 am (IST)

Since, we still don't know what Cambridge Analytica has done with the data of 87 million Facebook users, we will call for another separate hearing with the data research firm: Ranking Member Nelson

Apr 11, 2018 12:21 am (IST)

It's not the first time. The FTC had found that the Facebook's privacy policy has deceived users in the past as well: Ranking Member Nelson

Apr 11, 2018 12:20 am (IST)

If we you (social media sites) do not get your act together then there will be no privacy of personal data: Ranking Member Nelson

Apr 11, 2018 12:17 am (IST)

As more Americans opt for free or low cost Internet services, the users personal data tradeoff will continue to increase. So, we are concerned about the future of the privacy of personal data of Americans: Chairman Grassley

Apr 11, 2018 12:15 am (IST)

Its no secret that Facebook makes money from user's data through ads: Chairman Grassley 

Apr 11, 2018 12:13 am (IST)

I am concerned that Facebook had learned about the data breach back in 2015 but Facebook did not take adequate step until now: Ranking member Mrs. Feinstein

Apr 11, 2018 12:09 am (IST)

We want to understand what steps do you (Facebook) intend to take to better things and take more responsibility: Chairman Thune

Apr 11, 2018 12:08 am (IST)

Most of us understand that when we use some online service like Google, Facebook for free we trade some data automatically: Chairman Thune

Apr 11, 2018 12:06 am (IST)

Chairman Thune says an apology and a promise to rectify mistake of data breach is just not enough. 

Apr 11, 2018 12:03 am (IST)

Mark Zuckerberg takes seat. 

Apr 10, 2018 11:52 pm (IST)

Mark Zuckerberg and his entourage have arrived at the Hart Senate Office Building 216. 

Apr 10, 2018 11:51 pm (IST)
Apr 10, 2018 11:50 pm (IST)
Apr 10, 2018 11:47 pm (IST)
Apr 10, 2018 11:42 pm (IST)

The hearing is about to begin. Stay tuned for live updates.

Apr 10, 2018 11:11 pm (IST)

The office of Independent U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine tweeted: When the Intel Committee held a hearing on social media disinformation, Facebook, Twitter, and Google sent lawyers instead of their CEOs. I said at the time, and maintain today, that we needed to hear from the decision-makers – I’ll be following closely today. 

Apr 10, 2018 11:10 pm (IST)

U.S. Senator from Delaware, Chris Coons highlights the problem of 'fake account' linked to Russian shores: "On today of all days, I just found out that there are two fake Facebook accounts impersonating me, and guess what? Many of the ‘friends’ appear to be Russian accounts. @facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg-this is unacceptable."

Apr 10, 2018 10:56 pm (IST)

So, what are the step announced by Mark Zuckerberg? 

- Facebook will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before it changed the platform in 2014 to reduce data access. The company will conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity. If Facebook find developers that misused personally identifiable information, it will ban them from the platform.

-It will tell people affected by apps that have misused their data. This includes building a way for people to know if their data might have been accessed via “thisisyourdigitallife.” Moving forward, if Facebook removes an app for misusing data, it will tell everyone who used it.

-If someone hasn’t used an app within the last three months, Facebook will turn off the app’s access to their information.

-Facebook is changing Login, so that in the next version, it will reduce the data that an app can request without app review to include only name, profile photo and email address. Requesting any other data will require Facebook’s approval.

-Facebook already shows people what apps their accounts are connected to and control what data they’ve permitted those apps to use. Going forward, it is going to make these choices more prominent and easier to manage.

-Zuckerberg said that he will expand Facebook’s bug bounty program so that people can also report to us if they find misuses of data by app developers.

Apr 10, 2018 10:55 pm (IST)

While Zuckerberg has promised to “work through this and build a better service” he claims that “the most important actions to prevent” a repeat of this have been already taken.

Apr 10, 2018 10:55 pm (IST)

Zuckerberg has already accepted the "breach of trust" and said that he needs to "fix that". He has even apologised for the same. "I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform," he said soon after the Cambridge Analytica controversy.

