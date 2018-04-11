Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live: I am Sorry and I am Responsible, Says Zuckerberg

The investigation, that could be pivotal for his massive company, is based on the accusations placed on the social media firm for misusing the data collected from its users in order to influence the US presidential elections which elected President Donald Trump.
Zuckerberg has already accepted the “breach of trust” and said that he needs to “fix that”. He has even apologised for the same. “I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform,” he said soon after the Cambridge Analytica controversy. While Zuckerberg has promised to “work through this and build a better service” he claims that “the most important actions to prevent” a repeat of this have been already taken.
The joint committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 at 2:15 PM which translate to 11:45PM IST. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES
Code Pink has also arrived. pic.twitter.com/KIOdOpJewB— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) April 10, 2018
Someone came to the hearing dressed as a Russian troll. pic.twitter.com/ZdPEK9MDne— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) April 10, 2018
The office of Independent U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine tweeted: When the Intel Committee held a hearing on social media disinformation, Facebook, Twitter, and Google sent lawyers instead of their CEOs. I said at the time, and maintain today, that we needed to hear from the decision-makers – I’ll be following closely today.
U.S. Senator from Delaware, Chris Coons highlights the problem of 'fake account' linked to Russian shores: "On today of all days, I just found out that there are two fake Facebook accounts impersonating me, and guess what? Many of the ‘friends’ appear to be Russian accounts. @facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg-this is unacceptable."
So, what are the step announced by Mark Zuckerberg?
- Facebook will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before it changed the platform in 2014 to reduce data access. The company will conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity. If Facebook find developers that misused personally identifiable information, it will ban them from the platform.
-It will tell people affected by apps that have misused their data. This includes building a way for people to know if their data might have been accessed via “thisisyourdigitallife.” Moving forward, if Facebook removes an app for misusing data, it will tell everyone who used it.
-If someone hasn’t used an app within the last three months, Facebook will turn off the app’s access to their information.
-Facebook is changing Login, so that in the next version, it will reduce the data that an app can request without app review to include only name, profile photo and email address. Requesting any other data will require Facebook’s approval.
-Facebook already shows people what apps their accounts are connected to and control what data they’ve permitted those apps to use. Going forward, it is going to make these choices more prominent and easier to manage.
-Zuckerberg said that he will expand Facebook’s bug bounty program so that people can also report to us if they find misuses of data by app developers.
Zuckerberg has already accepted the “breach of trust” and said that he needs to “fix that”. He has even apologised for the same. “I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform,” he said soon after the Cambridge Analytica controversy.Zuckerberg has already accepted the “breach of trust” and said that he needs to “fix that”. He has even apologised for the same. “I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform,” he said soon after the Cambridge Analytica controversy.
-
10 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KKR vs CSK 202/620.0 overs 205/519.5 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
-
09 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs SRH 125/920.0 overs 127/115.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
-
08 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 176/720.0 overs 177/618.5 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
-
08 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League DD vs KXIP 166/720.0 overs 167/418.5 oversKings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets
-
07 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs CSK 165/420.0 overs 169/919.5 oversChennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket