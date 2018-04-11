Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live: We Don't Sell Data to Advertisers, Says Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a Senate joint committee of both Judiciary and Commerce, Science, and Transportation on “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data.” The hearing will take place at the Hart Senate Office Building 216. A total of 44 senators have been allotted 4 minutes each to ask questions and get answers. The senators are expected to ask questions on how Facebook handles user data and how Cambridge Analytica was able to influence Facebook users.



The investigation, that could be pivotal for his massive company, is based on the accusations placed on the social media firm for misusing the data collected from its users in order to influence the US presidential elections which elected President Donald Trump.



Zuckerberg has already accepted the “breach of trust” and said that he needs to “fix that”. He has even apologised for the same. “I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform,” he said soon after the Cambridge Analytica controversy. While Zuckerberg has promised to “work through this and build a better service” he claims that “the most important actions to prevent” a repeat of this have been already taken.



The joint committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 at 2:15 PM which translate to 11:45PM IST. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Apr 11, 2018 1:50 am (IST) We do not ask for political orientation of our employees who join Facebook: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 1:47 am (IST) Does Facebook consider itself as a neutral public platform? Zuckerberg says Facebook is a platform for all ideas.

Apr 11, 2018 1:44 am (IST) The third-party app developer had stated clearly in his privacy policy that the data could be sold. The Facebook app review team had blindly signed this T&C. Zuckerberg confirms that no action is taken on employees who signed the privacy policy without reading.

Apr 11, 2018 1:42 am (IST) If you delete your account, all data is gone: Zuckerberg confirms

Apr 11, 2018 1:38 am (IST) Is Facebook a platform that is not “neutral,” and is responsible for content? Zuckerberg avoids answering the neutral part but says that Facebook is responsible for the content.

Apr 11, 2018 1:32 am (IST) Shares of Facebook were up about 2% when the hearing began, and they moved even higher as CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed questions from senators. The stock was up nearly 5% by 3:20 p.m. ET. https://t.co/W1aG9Ak0Ni pic.twitter.com/qBmV9Yt2ze — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2018

Apr 11, 2018 1:31 am (IST) Will you be comfortable in telling the name of the hotel you stayed last night? Or can you tell us whom did you message throughout the week? Zuckerberg surprised! Says No.

Apr 11, 2018 1:25 am (IST) Do you collect data from cross-device tracking? Zuckerberg is not sure.

Apr 11, 2018 1:24 am (IST) Zuckerberg agrees to help in passage of Honest Ads Act, a proposal to regulate online political advertising the same way as television, radio and print.

Apr 11, 2018 1:17 am (IST) Do you think that the average consumer understand your privacy policy? Zuckerberg says that people do not read it but there is scope of improvement.

Apr 11, 2018 1:16 am (IST) Facebook will embrace regulation.

Apr 11, 2018 1:15 am (IST) Who is your biggest competitor? Zuckerberg says there is at least 8 alternatives to Facebook.

Apr 11, 2018 1:13 am (IST) Can Facebook take down hate speech within 24 hours? asks Senator Leahy. Zuckerberg replies by saying, "We are working on it."

Apr 11, 2018 1:03 am (IST) It's worth discussing whether European model of privacy can be implemented in the US or not. But the real question is do we need to over-regulate social media?

Apr 11, 2018 1:01 am (IST) Senator Cantwell talks about "total information awareness", confuses Zuckerberg.

Apr 11, 2018 12:50 am (IST) There are people dedicated in Russia to sabotage our systems and elections: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 12:47 am (IST) As far as countering hate speech is concerned, we used to rely on users to flag things that violated our policy and then we used to take the content down. But now we have AI tools to police hate speech. We are successful in dealing with terrorist group spreading content on Facebook through AI. But as for hate speech we are trying hard as there are so many languages spoken around the world and then there are sarcastic content as well.

Apr 11, 2018 12:42 am (IST) How is today's apology different? You have apologised a lot in the past as well. Zuckerberg: We started Facebook in a dorm room and we made mistakes...For the first 10 years, we focused on building tools to help people communicate. Now, we have realised that making tools are just not enough. But we are committed to making things right in the long run.

Apr 11, 2018 12:37 am (IST) Are you considering that users will have to pay to Facebook to turn off ads? Zuckerberg: People can always turn it off but majority of the people don't. And we need the ads to sustain our business model.

Apr 11, 2018 12:35 am (IST) Why doesn't Facebook disclose to the user all the ways that Facebook could use the data?

Zuckerberg: Long privacy policies are confusing and difficult to understand for user. So, we do not write everything in detail in our privacy policy to make it simple for users.

Apr 11, 2018 12:32 am (IST) We are now conducting a full investigation all apps and if we suspect any app we will do a full audit: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 12:28 am (IST) We are running of an audit to make sure Cambridge Analytica gets rid of all the user data: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 12:26 am (IST) Mark Zuckerberg sticks to the earlier press statement in his response.

Apr 11, 2018 12:24 am (IST) Facebook is an idealistic and optimistic company: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 12:23 am (IST) Since, we still don't know what Cambridge Analytica has done with the data of 87 million Facebook users, we will call for another separate hearing with the data research firm: Ranking Member Nelson

Apr 11, 2018 12:21 am (IST) It's not the first time. The FTC had found that the Facebook's privacy policy has deceived users in the past as well: Ranking Member Nelson

Apr 11, 2018 12:20 am (IST) If we you (social media sites) do not get your act together then there will be no privacy of personal data: Ranking Member Nelson

Apr 11, 2018 12:17 am (IST) As more Americans opt for free or low cost Internet services, the users personal data tradeoff will continue to increase. So, we are concerned about the future of the privacy of personal data of Americans: Chairman Grassley

Apr 11, 2018 12:15 am (IST) Its no secret that Facebook makes money from user's data through ads: Chairman Grassley