Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live: An Active Decision Was Made Not to Inform Users About CA in 2015

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a Senate joint committee of both Judiciary and Commerce, Science, and Transportation on “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data.” The hearing will take place at the Hart Senate Office Building 216. A total of 44 senators have been allotted 4 minutes each to ask questions and get answers. The senators are expected to ask questions on how Facebook handles user data and how Cambridge Analytica was able to influence Facebook users.



The investigation, that could be pivotal for his massive company, is based on the accusations placed on the social media firm for misusing the data collected from its users in order to influence the US presidential elections which elected President Donald Trump.



Zuckerberg has already accepted the “breach of trust” and said that he needs to “fix that”. He has even apologised for the same. “I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform,” he said soon after the Cambridge Analytica controversy. While Zuckerberg has promised to “work through this and build a better service” he claims that “the most important actions to prevent” a repeat of this have been already taken.



The joint committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 at 2:15 PM which translate to 11:45PM IST. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Apr 11, 2018 3:55 am (IST) How much revenue did Facebook earn from foreign players promoting election ads? $100,000 from the Russian Internet Research Agency.

Apr 11, 2018 3:54 am (IST) There was decision made back in 2015 to not inform users about the breach of trust.

Apr 11, 2018 3:33 am (IST) Do you think you or Facebook is a victim?



No

Do you think your 87 Million users are victim? Yes



Apr 11, 2018 3:22 am (IST) How long do you keep the data after someone has deleted their Facebook account? Zuckerberg says he doesn't know.

Apr 11, 2018 3:03 am (IST) Are you angry about the fact that Cambridge Analytica hacked into your data? "Absolutely, says Zuckerberg.

Apr 11, 2018 3:01 am (IST) Is Facebook a tech company or a publishing company?

Apr 11, 2018 2:53 am (IST) We cooperate with law enforcement only in case of imminent threat of harm or a legal request of data: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 2:46 am (IST) Zuckerberg dodges question on the need for a law to protect children from commercial usage of their personal data.

Apr 11, 2018 2:33 am (IST) Zuckerberg bets big on AI to tackle hate speech and fake news.

Apr 11, 2018 2:21 am (IST) When you put content on Facebook, you in a way give license to Facebook to use it for their business model.

Apr 11, 2018 2:08 am (IST) Zuckerberg corrects the answer to the question "why Facebook didn't ban Cambridge Analytica in 2015?" He earlier said that CA weren't on Facebook. But he corrects by saying that they were on the platform and "Facebook made a mistake by not banning it."

Apr 11, 2018 1:50 am (IST) We do not ask for political orientation of our employees who join Facebook: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 1:47 am (IST) Does Facebook consider itself as a neutral public platform? Zuckerberg says Facebook is a platform for all ideas.

Apr 11, 2018 1:44 am (IST) The third-party app developer had stated clearly in his privacy policy that the data could be sold. The Facebook app review team had blindly signed this T&C. Zuckerberg confirms that no action is taken on employees who signed the privacy policy without reading.

Apr 11, 2018 1:42 am (IST) If you delete your account, all data is gone: Zuckerberg confirms

Apr 11, 2018 1:38 am (IST) Is Facebook a platform that is not “neutral,” and is responsible for content? Zuckerberg avoids answering the neutral part but says that Facebook is responsible for the content.

Apr 11, 2018 1:32 am (IST) Shares of Facebook were up about 2% when the hearing began, and they moved even higher as CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed questions from senators. The stock was up nearly 5% by 3:20 p.m. ET. https://t.co/W1aG9Ak0Ni pic.twitter.com/qBmV9Yt2ze — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2018

Apr 11, 2018 1:31 am (IST) Will you be comfortable in telling the name of the hotel you stayed last night? Or can you tell us whom did you message throughout the week? Zuckerberg surprised! Says No.

Apr 11, 2018 1:25 am (IST) Do you collect data from cross-device tracking? Zuckerberg is not sure.

Apr 11, 2018 1:24 am (IST) Zuckerberg agrees to help in passage of Honest Ads Act, a proposal to regulate online political advertising the same way as television, radio and print.

Apr 11, 2018 1:17 am (IST) Do you think that the average consumer understand your privacy policy? Zuckerberg says that people do not read it but there is scope of improvement.

Apr 11, 2018 1:16 am (IST) Facebook will embrace regulation.

Apr 11, 2018 1:15 am (IST) Who is your biggest competitor? Zuckerberg says there is at least 8 alternatives to Facebook.

Apr 11, 2018 1:13 am (IST) Can Facebook take down hate speech within 24 hours? asks Senator Leahy. Zuckerberg replies by saying, "We are working on it."

Apr 11, 2018 1:03 am (IST) It's worth discussing whether European model of privacy can be implemented in the US or not. But the real question is do we need to over-regulate social media?

Apr 11, 2018 1:01 am (IST) Senator Cantwell talks about "total information awareness", confuses Zuckerberg.

Apr 11, 2018 12:50 am (IST) There are people dedicated in Russia to sabotage our systems and elections: Zuckerberg

Apr 11, 2018 12:47 am (IST) As far as countering hate speech is concerned, we used to rely on users to flag things that violated our policy and then we used to take the content down. But now we have AI tools to police hate speech. We are successful in dealing with terrorist group spreading content on Facebook through AI. But as for hate speech we are trying hard as there are so many languages spoken around the world and then there are sarcastic content as well.

Apr 11, 2018 12:42 am (IST) How is today's apology different? You have apologised a lot in the past as well. Zuckerberg: We started Facebook in a dorm room and we made mistakes...For the first 10 years, we focused on building tools to help people communicate. Now, we have realised that making tools are just not enough. But we are committed to making things right in the long run.