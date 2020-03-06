MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream Review: Amazon Fire TV Stick Gets Genuine Competition

Netflix and chill isn’t to be taken lightly. Video streaming is serious business. For those providing the content and those consuming it. After all, streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Video and Hotstar to name a few, are replacing the linear television experience for a lot of people in the modern day situation where many don’t have the time to sit and watch TV when broadcasters want them to. It is all about watching your favorite TV shows and movies on your terms. The spike in popularity of streaming apps over the past couple of years is the best indicator of the changing content consumption trends. The question you need to ask yourself is—do you have a smart TV that can run all these apps smoothly? Most Sony Bravia TVs, all OnePlus TV models and including some from the likes of TCL offer the complete Google Android TV experience, the best smart TV platform right now. But for the rest, things may be a bit more complex and the simpler solution is to plug in a streaming device into your TV’s HDMI port and enjoy the goodness of video streaming.

Till now, your choice was genuinely limited to the excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick (Rs 3,999 onwards). It runs what is called the Amazon FireOS which has a close connection with Android TV but isn’t exactly that, yet Amazon has managed to put the entire ecosystem in place for all popular streaming services to be available on the platform. You are about to get more choice with the MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream arriving on the scene which is priced at Rs 3,499. But what exactly is MarQ? Simply put, MarQ is Flipkart’s own brand and they sell a whole host of gadgets and electronic devices under this umbrella—televisions, laptops, washing machines, microwaves, refrigerators and more.

Till now, your choice was genuinely limited to the excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick, priced Rs 3,999 onwards. That now changes with the MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream arriving on the scene.

For starters, the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream runs the Android TV operating system (based on Android 9.0 Pie) and this platform can safely be filed away as Google’s gift to the otherwise very fragmented smart TV ecosystem. Quite frankly, I swear by it, from what I have experienced on the OnePlus TV, Sony Bravia TVs and even the Nvidia Shield TV console. The Google Play Store for TV is in better health than it ever has been with a wide variety of apps that you can download. The interface is quite slick, and you really cannot get confused with this or get lost while navigating apps or the settings menu. It really is that simple. MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream doesn’t get any unnecessary apps preloaded, and there are no potentially irritating customizations to the interface either. Simplicity does have its positives.

A thing of beauty, but unfortunately gets hidden

The design of the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream is a thing that immediately catches your attention as you hold it up for the first time. But what do you call this design? A quadrangle? A diamond? A leaf? Nevertheless, it is a pity then that this rather cool design gets hidden behind the TV once you plug this into the HDMI port. The HDMI connector comes with an extension that is quite flexible. This is priceless, because the Amazon Fire TV Stick doesn’t have that (you need to use the extender which is a part of the package) and it is almost impossible to install that without it getting in the way of the adjacent HDMI ports. It takes the power from the micro USB port and the pretty long power cable also integrates a IR blaster too for better remote response.

Getting this ready is a breeze

Setup is quite simple. You sign in with your Google account, and things become even simpler if you have an Android phone on hand—lets you use the Google app on the phone to sign in and transfers the settings such as Wi-Fi options seamlessly. The apps that work on the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream include Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema, Voot, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Sony Liv, Hooq, Hungama Play, Hoichoi, Arre, Sun NXT and TVF Play are some popular video streaming platforms. Did you notice the big name that is missing? That would be the Amazon Prime Video—not entirely surprising, considering Flipkart and Amazon are rivals in the truest sense of the word in the online shopping space in India. But if you are a bit resourceful, you can sideload the Amazon Prime Video app and sign in with your Prime subscription to enjoy the TV shows and movies on that app also. Or you can simply cast—though I prefer apps to stream content rather than cast. That’s as wholesome an experience as you can perhaps get.

A lot of power for your binge watching

The specifications include a beating heart that is a 64-bit quad core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage and the ability to connect 2.4GHz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi networks. The MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream is a Full HD streamer, which means the maximum resolution it can output is 1920 x 1080 pixels. The other specs include Dolby Digital audio support, built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant as well as voice controlled remote that also has shortcut keys for Netflix and YouTube as well as volume controls.

Apps that work on the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream include Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema, Voot, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Sony Liv, Hooq and Hungama Play.

I hooked this up to a 55-inch Samsung Full HD LED TV and used the exact same picture settings to compare how this matches up to the image processing of the Amazon Fire TV Stick. At first glance, on the Android TV Home screen, it wasn’t the brightest of starts. For some reason, the Home screen looks very warm, and there is an orange/reddish tint that is unmistakable. But play some content in any app, and that issue goes away seamlessly. I am not able to pinpoint why this should be, because no setting on the TV or the TurboStream seemed out of place. Nevertheless, play any piece of content on any app and that issue goes away seamlessly. In fact, the picture quality is as close to perfect as it can be with 1080p content. Surely my eyes aren’t deceiving me when I observed regularly (across Netflix and Hotstar) that the same content seemed sharper when played with the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream than the Fire TV Stick, all other things constant. Colours looks very good too, and even when there is upscaling happening for lower resolution content, there is no smudging of colours.

There is always room for improvement

The one area where the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream can improve is with detailed picture and audio settings, particularly for those finicky souls who want every aspect of the audio visual experience tweaked to their liking. While there is absolutely nothing wrong as it is, but some more options won’t really harm—the Fire TV Stick gets more options.

Verdict: No rough edges

It is good to finally have a second very capable yet affordable media streaming device in India and some competition for the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream delivers what you would need from a simple enough device that adds a genuine smart quotient to your TV viewing experience. That being said, the lack of the Amazon Prime Video app could be an issue for some users, unless you can figure your way around sideloading that app. Now what we really need is a MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream that is 4K capable, considering the Netflix library now has a huge library of 4K HDR content.

