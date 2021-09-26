MarQ M3 Smart Phone by Flipkart Launched in India, Priced at Rs 7,999

MarQ by Flipkart has launched a new smartphone in India dubbed ‘MarQ M3 Smart’ that is designed for entry-level users. The brand already sells TVs, refrigerators, ACs, and even a feature phone, but the ‘MarQ M3 Smart’ appears to be its first Android-powered smartphone. Despite its affordable price tag, the MarQ M3 Smart comes with some eye-catching features, like a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and reverse charging tech. It is currently listed on Flipkart in a single storage option; however, the sale date remains unclear. Flipkart may start selling the smartphone during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on October 3.

In terms of specification, the MarQ M3 Smart by Flipkart sports a 6.8-inch screen with a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera and a considerable chin. Customers can choose between Black and Blue colour options, and the rear panels lack textures. The display further offers HD+ resolution and is layered with 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core processor with a base clock speed of 1.6GHz. The chipset is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage that is expandable via a dedicated slot. The rear cameras come inside a pill-shaped module that houses a 13-megapixel and a digital camera. The camera app comes bundled with night mode, beauty mode, time-lapse, and slow-motion video. At the front, the MarQ M3 Smart carries a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and supports face unlock.

Other notable features include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, micro USB port, 3.5mm jack, and GPS. As mentioned, the MarQ M3 Smart by Flipkart carries a 5,000mAh battery, and it supports “reverse charging tech" that will allow users to charge other compatible devices. Coming to the price, MarQ M3 Smart costs Rs 7,999, but is listed at an introductory price of Rs 6,299. It will compete against other budget smartphones like Infinix Smart 5A, Itel A26, Realme C11 2021, Poco C3, and Micromax In 2b.

