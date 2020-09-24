Marshall Kilburn II, UE Boom 2, and Google Home Mini: Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers have become so popular because people like the idea of listening to music on the go. Music lovers want speakers that can be taken outdoor – on treks or even swimming. We bring you the best of premium yet portable wireless speakers that are currently popular choice.

1. Marshall Kilburn II

Marshall Kilburn II from Marshall is a box-shaped wireless Bluetooth speaker that features a fully replaceable battery inside. Marshall is a leading audio-equipment brand from the UK. The speaker has the same design as an old school radio with a grille in front. It has a 3-speaker set up constituting a large 80mm driver subwoofer coupled with two 20mm driver tweeters. The Marshall Killburn II is priced at Rs 24,499.

2. Harman Kardon Go + Play

The Harman Kardon Go+ Play is a Bluetooth speaker with a unique design. It has a cylindrical dome-shaped design with a metallic handle on top. At high volumes, there are no distortions for the sounds from either the woofer or the tweeters. Harman has provided a 25W amplifier for each of the speakers to squeeze even the last bit of acoustic richness. The Go+ Play comes for a price of Rs 18,785.

3. JBL Flip 5

The Flip series Bluetooth speakers from JBL are known for their sturdy build quality and powerful sound. The bass on the Flip 5 is much more pronounced as compared to its predecessor. The JBL Flip 5 comes with a standard splash and spill resistance. This time around the company has added an IPX7 certification. The JBL Connect feature has received an upgrade on the Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker. You can now pair up to 100 speakers at once. The Flip 5 is priced at Rs 8,499.

4. Ultimate Ears (UE) Boom 2

The UE Boom 2 speaker offers thumping and loud audio without distortion at high volumes. It is light enough to carry on a camping trip and durable enough to survive few falls as well. The UE Boom 2 LE is IPX7 waterproof. You can use this speaker outdoors in the poolside or beach without the fear of water damaging the functionality. This speaker comes for a price of Rs 8,999.

5. Google Home Mini

This smart speaker behaves like the hardware version of the Google Smart Assistant that you generally find in an Android smartphone. It is a pebble-shaped device that has almost the size of a doughnut. This device is made of high-quality polycarbonate plastic and feels solid and durable in hand. The Google Home Mini has a single upward-firing speaker with 40mm drivers. The Home Mini comes with a price tag of Rs 3,899.