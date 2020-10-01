Marshall Launches Major IV Wireless Headphones With 80 Hours of Battery Life

Audio equipment company Marshall's Major headphones have gained a fair amount of popularity in the past few years. The company, on Wednesday, upgraded its headphones range with the new Marshall Major IV. The new Marshall Major IV comes with an improved battery life, wireless charging, fast charging support, and some subtle design changes. Marshall Major IV is already available for pre-order and will be made available on October 14. It also comes with a 3.5mm jack for AUX connectivity, and a USB type-C port for charging.

The battery life improvement on the Marshall Major IV is said to be the biggest improvement. The Marshall Major IV headphones provide a whopping 80 hours of listening time, more than double the 30 hours battery life on the previous generation Marshall Major III wireless headphones. In terms of design, Marshall says that it has added a softer ear cushion for added comfort. Those pads also have a different shape in order to provide a better fit. The wireless charging coil on the Marshall Major IV is on the outside of the earcup. Placing the earcup on a wireless charging pad will charge the new Marshall Major IV.

Furthermore, the Marshall Major IV also comes with fast charging support. Marshall claims 15 minutes of charging will give users 15 hours of listening time. The headphone is powered by 40mm dynamic drivers.