Global mobile game publisher Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment have announced that the upcoming Marvel Future Revolution - Marvel’s first open-world action RPG title on mobile is now available for pre-registration on Google Play and Apple App Store. Starring an array of world-famous characters, and featuring an original storyline and AAA-quality 3D graphics, Marvel Future Revolution is said to “immerse" players in a world jam-packed open world with high-stakes action. According to the South Korea-based developers, the game begins when numerous Earth(s) converge in the multiverse to form an entirely new ‘Primary Earth’ filled with unique zones such as the high-tech New Stark City, the dangerous Hydra Empire, the wild and rugged Sakaar, and many more. As agents of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super-Villains and defend the ‘Primary Earth’ from a series of threats. Eight playable superheroes that include Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, and Storm, will be outfitted in an extensive collection of iconic costumes from the Marvel Universe.

Speaking over the title, Simon Sim, President of Netmarble US, said in a statement that the game “promises a fun and engaging experience" for Marvel fans and casual mobile gamers alike, offering a distinct action RPG gameplay on a massive scale. Utilising the Squad System, Marvel Future Revolution players will have the opportunity to level up and play as new characters. They will also be able to flex their Super Hero skills in various PvP (Player versus Player) modes, ranging from 1 vs 1 matches up to 10 vs 10 matches between high-level players. As players progress, multiplayer content will unlock, including Blitz, Special Operation, Raids, and more. Moreover, fans can tune in to the world premiere of live gameplay at 5:00 PM PDT (5:30 AM IST, Thursday) via Marvel’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch accounts.

Marvel Future Revolution is the second collaboration between Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment and a successor to the long-running hit mobile game Marvel Future Fight, played by more than 120 million people worldwide. The free-to-play game will be playable in the second half of this year. The Apple App Store listing notes the title is expected to launch by September 30.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here