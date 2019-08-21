Marvel Smart Covers for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Leaked

Samsung is expected to released Marvel-themed protective covers for the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones. The covers – available in Iron Man, Spiderman, Captain America and Deadpool variants –come with an NFC chip that will let the smartphone automatically switch to the matching theme.

While pricing for these covers have not been confirmed, neither the availability, similar Marvel series Smart Covers for the S10 series are priced at HKD288 (over Rs 2,600) each in Hong Kong.

The Galaxy Note 10 is available in the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration at this time. There are three colour options available—Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red. All these colour options are priced at Rs 69,999.

The Galaxy Note 10+ range is a bit more extensive. There is the Aura White option which has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 79,999. Then there is the Aura Black colour which also has the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration priced at Rs 79,999. The same colour option is also available with the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 89,999. The third colour option, Aura Red also has the two options—12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 79,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs 89,999.

The headline specs of the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ include two display sizes (6.3-inch and 6.8-inch) which is AMOLED and what Samsung calls the Infinity-O display. The phones are just 7.9mm thick. In India, these phones will be powered by the 7 nanometer Exynos 9825 chips. There would be a triple camera setup at the back (12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel) and Super Fast Charging for the 3,050mAh battery.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.