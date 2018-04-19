English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Marvel Updating Games With 'Black Panther,' 'Infinity War' Content
Marvel Updating Games With 'Black Panther,' 'Infinity War' Content (image: AFP Relaxnews)
A set of seven Marvel mobile games are incorporating elements from 2018's blockbuster "Black Panther" and upcoming April 27 release "Avengers: Infinity War." Characters and content from the "Black Panther," "Spider-Man" and "Avengers: Infinity War" movies are being distributed to seven Marvel mobile games over the coming week. "Marvel Contest of Champions" welcomes a challenge involving the lead actors from "Black Panther" and "Spider-Man," Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland, starting April 19. Likewise, "Marvel Puzzle Quest" is starting up its own in-game event on the 19th.
Then, in the days following the "Avengers: Infinity War" world premiere on the 23rd and its general release in US theaters, the septet of Marvel gaming apps are rolling out related material, according to information given to The Hollywood Reporter. "Contest of Champions" rolls out four new events -- a story-based quest, daily quest, solo challenge and co-op quest -- on the 25th, and a Corvus Glaive character on the 26th, who joins the Proxima Midnight character already released; "Infinity War" versions of Captain America and Iron Man join in May.
"Puzzle Quest" introduces the Children of Thanos and Infinity Stones as supports. Captain America joins on April 19 with Black Widow, Okoye and the Iron Spider iteration of Spider-Man emerging on May 3, 17 and 31 respectively. April 25 sees the arrival of Iron Spider and Thanos to "Marvel Spider-Man Unlimited" while "Marvel Avengers Academy" content goes live on April 26, featuring Cosmic Ghost Rider, Killmonger, Scarlet Witch, Thanos and his son Thane.
Thanos, Vision, Star-Lord, Loki, Doctor Strange and other "Infinity War" characters are scheduled for "Marvel Strike Force," though without a definitive release date, while "Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2" promises a new level and "Infinity War" characters.
What's next after "Infinity War"?
After an international roll-out of "Avengers: Infinity War" the week of April 27, Disney's Marvel Studios turns attention to the remaining three films in Phase Three of its Marvel Cinematic Universe plans. Those are "Ant-Man and the Wasp" on July 6, "Captain Marvel" on March 8, 2019, and the direct sequel to "Infinity War" on May 3, 2019.
Then, "Spider-Man" is assured of a sequel, expected July 2019, and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is anticipated for sometime in 2020. Release dates have been staked out for three films per year between 2020 and 2022.
