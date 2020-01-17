Take the pledge to vote

Marvel's Avengers Game Will Now Release in September 2020

Marvel's Avengers, which was being developed by Square Enix and Disney's Marvel Studios, will be PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC and Google Stadia.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
Marvel's Avengers Game Will Now Release in September 2020
'Marvel's Avengers' features characters from the movies while introducing others such as Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Taskmaster. (Image: AFP Relaxnews/ Square Enix)

High-profile Square Enix release "Marvel's Avengers," the result of a partnership agreement between the video game publisher and Disney's Marvel Studios, is to spend another four months in development. The single-player and online multi-player action-adventure is being made at "Tomb Raider" reboot studio Crystal Dynamics and features superhero characters popularized through Marvel's Cinematic Universe franchise, though actors' likenesses are not being used.

Instead of releasing on May 10, 2020, "Marvel's Avengers" is now expected on its original platforms, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC as well as Google's cloud gaming service Stadia, on September 4. In a new post to its website, Crystal Dynamics' leads explained that doing so enables them to achieve the goal of delivering "the ultimate Avengers gaming experience." "We will spend this additional development time focusing on fine-tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve."

"Marvel's Avengers" was first shown early on in 2017 and then, at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo, subject to a longer trailer, a May 2020 release date, and a private playable demo that was generally well-received, especially in contrast to earlier reactions. The revised timing places "Marvel's Avengers" much closer to the intended Holiday 2020 launches of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game consoles.

Moving the game out of its initial May window means greater opportunity for another attention-grabbing action franchise adaptation, "Fast & Furious Crossroads," due May 9 on PS4, XBO and PC. Another single or online multiplayer action game which likewise leverages an established franchise, "Minecraft Dungeons," is due sometime in April.

Alongside the "Avengers" announcement, a second Square Enix title was also subject to a release date adjustment: the PlayStation 4's "Final Fantasy VII," previously expected in March, is now set for April instead.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
