Massachusetts Police Use Boston Dynamics’ Robot Dogs to Solve Cases

Turns out, the Massachusetts police have begun using Boston Dynamics' robotic dog for service. According to a report in the Daily Mail, which cited the American Civil Liberties Union, the four-legged robot that has been named Spot has been part of several police cases. Spot's introduction to the force was originally reported by WBUR, which stated that police used the robot as a 'mobile remote observation device' to investigate suspicious stuff or even places where suspects could be seeking shelter. The report also added that Spot comes with a robotic arm for opening doors as well as a low-light camera.

Provisions in Boston Dynamics' contract with Massachusetts State Police say that the robot cannot be used to harm or intimidate people, the report cited WBUR as saying. According to another report, Boston Dynamics' Michael Perry, was cited as telling WBUR that this was also the reason the company leases robots and does not sell them, as it allows the company to choose customers and revoke access if the terms of the lease are not met. However, the report added that ACLU has warned that there is a lack of transparency surrounding the police using robots for its work.

