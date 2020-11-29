Master & Dynamic Launches Lamborghini Edition MW65 Over-the-Ear Headphones and MW07 TWS Earphones

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini has partnered with headphone brand Master & Dynamic to launch MW65 over-the-ear headphones and a pair of MW07 Plus truly wireless earphones. The new range of "high performance sound tools" has been inspired by the design and materials of Lamborghini supercars. The new MW65 and MW07 Plus have been designed using materials like Alcantara leather, sapphire glass, Italian acetate, anodized aluminum, and stainless steels - similar to the materials used in Lamborghini cars.

The MW65 over-the-ears headphones have been priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs 48,600) and come in five colour combinations including Gunmental/ Black Leather, Black Metal/ Black Leather, Silver Metal/ Brown Leather, Silver Metal/ Grey Leather, and Silver Metal/ Navy Leather. The MW07 Plus TWS earphones, on the other hand, are priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs 30,900) and come in three earphone and charging case colour combinations - Polished Black/ Matte Black, Polished White/ Matte Silver, and Matte Black/ Matte Black.

The MW65 over-the-ear headphones feature 40mm Beryllium drivers and have two modes of active noise canellation. There is a 'High-Power' mode that is designed to eliminate noise in loud environments like busy streets, airplanes, and the likes. The 'Low-Power' mode is more suited towards lower noise or windy environments. The headphones also have passive noise cancellation and built-in Google Assistant. There is dual microhpones that help in filtering out external noise for clearer phone calls. Further, the headphones have a claimed battery life of up to 24 hours and can charge for up to 12 hours of usage in just 15 minutes. The earcups on the Master & Dynamic Lamborghini Edition MW65 headphones are made of lambskin-wrapped memory foam.

The Lamborghini MW07 Plus truly wireless earphones have 10mm Beryllium drivers. The earphones can charge up to 50 percent in 15 minutes that lasts five hours. They charge fully in 40 minutes and provide 10 hours of playtime without the charging case. With the charging case, the Master & Dynamic Lamborghini Edition MW07 Plus TWS earphones give a combined 40 hours of playback time. The earphones are IPX5 sweat and water resistant and have Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The earphones have two beamforming mic arrays and have a 100ft connectivity range.