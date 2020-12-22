McDonald's Brings WhatsApp-Based Ordering System in India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Here's How it Works

Popular fast-food chain McDonald's has launched its dedicated WhatsApp-based ordering system that allows users in India to order food via the messaging platform. Although, the WhatsApp bot redirects users to a separate web link where the full menu is listed, this method requires fewer steps to place an order from the company in comparison to placing an order from other food delivery apps and websites. The WhatsApp-based ordering system is currently available to customers in Delhi and is expected to reach other cities in India as well. To start the process, customers will be required to save this number, '9953916666' on their smartphone.

Following that, users will need to send 'Hi' to McDonald's WhatsApp bot, after which they will see a new tab on their phone browser, detailing the full menu along with pricing. Once items are added to the cart, users will be required to provide their address and contact details. After the order is confirmed, an invoice will be sent to the customers' WhatsApp number. The fast-food giant says that the new WhatsApp-based ordering feature is an extension of its 100 percent contactless ordering initiative that was introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In its outlets, the company has also introduced a digital menu that can be accessed by scanning the QR code via the phone's camera, therefore reducing human touchpoints to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier this year, popular food delivery companies such as Zomato and Swiggy added notable features to ensure social distancing and regain customers' confidence for ordering food from restaurants. Both the platforms offer details on the delivery executive (body temperature) and the restaurant through COVID-19 labels, to ensure customers that guidelines are being followed. Additionally, the two companies have added numerous digital payment methods to promote contactless transactions between the customer and the delivery executive. Notably, McDonald's through both the delivery platform claims to abide by these protocols to ensure safe delivery.