MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Chipset Announced in India; Realme X7 Pro Coming Soon?

Taiwanese chipmaker MediTek has announced its MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ flagship chipset in India. Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset will be launched in early 2021, with the Realme X7 Pro said to be the first smartphone to house the latest MediaTek chip. MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 1000+ chipset after the company announced its Dimensity 800U SoC in India earlier this month during the Indian Mobile Congress 2020. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ was announced by the company in May this year as an enhanced version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.

According to reports, the Realme X7 Pro will be the first smartphone to be powered by the latest MediaTek flagship chipset in India, with the smartphone's launch expected sometime in January 2021 for the country. Apart from Realme, Oppo has also hinted that it could launch its Oppo Reno 5 Pro in India powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ is manufactured on a 7nm process with 5G support, and comes with an UltraSave power-saving solution among other features. The 5G UltraSave feature is said to improve the battery life by managing the 5G connectivity including the modem's configuration and frequency for better power efficiency.

The new chipset from MediaTek also supports 144Hz high refresh rate displays along with HyperEngine 2.0 technology that optimises the smartphone for enhancing the gaming experience. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset also supports MiraVision technology to improve the picture quality of each frame along with HDR10+ playback, AI picture quality, and more.