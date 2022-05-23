MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Chipset Launched As Company's First Dual mmWave Chip: All Details

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has announced its latest mobile chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 that comes as the company’s first chipset to offer dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.

The new chipset comes as a rather toned-down version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset. It comes with an eight-core setup that includes six Arm Cortex A55 efficiency cores and two Arm Cortex A78 high performance cores. The chipset comes with an Arm Mali-G71 GPU with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset is built on a 6nm process and supports a maximum of FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 will also enable support for hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding, HDR10+ playback, and Dolby Vision is also on board. It is the first chipset from MediaTek to support seamless connectivity between mmWave and sub-6Ghz 5G. This also means that OEMs won’t have to choose between supporting either mmWave or sub-6Ghz 5G. Other connectivity features on the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 include support for Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6E with 2×2 MIMO antenna, 4CC/ 3CC carrier aggregration, and more.

For cameras, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 includes MediaTek Imagiq 760 ISP, and can support up to 108-megapixel primary camera with dual HDR video capture engine. This means that manufacturers can put up to a 108-megapixel primary camera on smartphones that will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset.

Alongside the MediaTek Dimensity 1050, the company has also launched the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, which comes as an upgraded version of Dimensity 810 SoC. The company also launched a new budget chipset, the MediaTek Helio G99, that comes as a successor to the MediaTek Helio G96. The new chipsets will be available to customers in the second quarter of 2022.

