MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Unveiled for Budget 5G Smartphones: All You Need to Know

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has unveiled its latest mobile processor, Dimensity 700 that is aimed at budget 5G smartphones. The new system-on-chip (SoC) comes months after the company had introduced Dimensity 720 SoC as a solution for mid-range 5G phones. Similar to the Dimensity 720 SoC, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is based on 7nm process, although it includes the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU instead of Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. With the launch of the new mobile processor, MediaTek claims that the company is making 5G more accessible for consumers everywhere.

The Dimensity 700 SoC packs connectivity features such as 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and 5G dual-SIM dual-standby (DSDS), that aims to provide the fastest 5G speeds over the sub-6GHz 5G network. In terms of architecture, the octa-core processor features two ARM Cortex-A76 cores at a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz, along with six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. Additionally, the Dimensity 700 SoC is compatible with smartphones featuring a full-HD+ display (with up to 90Hz refresh rate) along with up to 64-megapixel primary camera. It supports camera features like AI-bokeh, AI-colour and AI-beauty. MediaTek claims that the new processor also supports proprietary voice assistants from brands such as Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Google, and Tencent. The SoC can be connected to up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM (2,133 MHz) and UFS 2.2 two-lane storage (up to 1 GB/s transfer speeds).

However, the new MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC can only capture videos in full-HD resolution at 30fps while its sibling, 720 goes up to 4K that makes it more suitable for mid-budget smartphones. The new processor supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The company is expected to introduce the SoC by early next year, and it might feature on smartphones selling under $250 (approx Rs 18,000). Meanwhile, the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 powers several mid-smartphones like Vivo S7e 5G, Oppo K7x, Oppo Reno 4 SE, Huawei Enjoy 20, and more. Many of these smartphones pack a triple rear camear setup.