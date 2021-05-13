MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm Chipset 5G Launched for Mid-Range Smartphones: All You Need to Know

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has launched a new 5G smartphone chipset named MediaTek Dimensity 900. The MediaTek Dimensity is based on a 6nm process similar to the Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200. The new SoC is a quad-core chip with third-generation MediaTek APU AI. It has the integrated Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for handling graphically intensive tasks. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 is a successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, which was built on a 7nm architecture and brings several improvements over the older chip. The chipset is designed for mid-range smartphones but there is no word on what will be the first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

The MediaTek Dimensity is based on a 6nm process, which makes it eight percent more efficient than the 7nm chipsets, MediaTek said. It has a octa core processor with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up 2.5GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clicked at up to 2GHz. There is a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for graphics. The MediaTek Dimensity chipset support up to a 120Hz display with a full-HD+ resolution along with MediaTek’s MiraVision HDR video technology. In terms of camera support, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 can handle up to a single 108-megapixel sensor or two 20-megapixel sensors at 30fps. It also supports hardware 4K HDR video capture.

The chipset also comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and dual-SIM 5G connectivity capable of handling download speeds of up to 2.7Gbps.

