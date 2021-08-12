MediaTek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 6nm Smartphone Chipsets Launched: All Features

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has announced the launch of two new chipsets - the MediaTek Dimensity 920 and the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoCs. The two chipsets come as successors to the Dimensity 900 and the Dimensity 800 SoCs from MediaTek. Both the new MediaTek Dimensity chips are based on a 6nm manufacturing process built by TSMC. Both the SoCs bring octa-core CPUs and support full-HD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate suggesting that they are intended for mid-range smartphones.

Out of the two, the MediaTek Dimensity has powerful Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.5GHz with the Cortex-A55 design for power efficiency. The company said that the MediaTek Dimensity 920 offers up to 9 percent faster gaming performance over the MediaTek 900. The Dimensity 920 processor supports LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 RAM, as well as UFS 2.2 and UFS 3.1 storage, giving manufacturers flexibility when it comes to putting storage options. Further, the chipset can support dual 5G SIM cards as well as VoNR service. Other features include the latest Wi-Fi standards, 2×2 MIMO, and Bluetooth v5.2 support.

The MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, on the other hand, is the first 6nm chipset in the MediaTek Dimensity 800-series. This too, offers dual 5G stand-by but comes with less powerful, older Cortex A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It offers support for up to an LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

Both the new MediaTek Dimesity 920 and Dimensity 810 processors are expected to arrive in smartphones as early as Q3 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here