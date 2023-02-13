CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » MediaTek Helio G36 Chipset Launched For Budget Gaming Phones: All Details
MediaTek Helio G36 Chipset Launched For Budget Gaming Phones: All Details

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 17:27 IST

Delhi, India

The new Helio chipset offers high refresh rate screen, faster performance and better power management.

Most of you would agree that 5G has been the talk of town since 2022 but MediaTek is showing that 4G still has a big place in the market. The chip maker has developed a new Helio 4G chipset called the Helio G36 which is claimed to bring gaming-centric features and performance to budget devices.

“The new processor is designed to level up the entry gaming smartphones with the benefits of a bigger camera, sustained performance, faster displays, and global dual 4G connectivity with intelligent connectivity technologies, " said the company. The new chipset is built using the 12 nm chip process and MediaTek uses TSMC’s production expertise to make the chipset.

MediaTek is upgrading the capability of these phones by letting them support cameras up to 50-megapixel that can deliver higher depth of field. The phone can also accommodate a 90Hz refresh rate screen, offering HD+ resolution. For connectivity, the chipset brings Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 standard which promises reliable pairing with headphones and gamepads.

But where the new Helio chipset earns its points is performance. It comes equipped with the company’s HyperEngine 2.0 that not only delivers sustained performance from the built-in cores but manages the workload of the CPU and the GPU for a longer gameplay.

The Helio G series chips have made a decent impression over the years and even though it is built using older tech, we expect phones to get incremental performance upgrades aimed at casual mobile gamers. MediaTek is likely to partner with brands like Redmi, Realme, Techno and more for phones with this new chipset in 2023.

