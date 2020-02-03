MediaTek Helio G70, G80 Chipsets Launched, Will Target Mid-Range Gaming Phones
The new MediaTek chipsets come right after Qualcomm also unveiled multiple mid-range chipsets for upcoming smartphones.
The new MediaTek chipsets come right after Qualcomm also unveiled multiple mid-range chipsets for upcoming smartphones.
Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has unveiled its latest Helio G70 and G80 chipsets for affordable gaming smartphones. The mid-range chips will power major smartphone brands, which will first hit the Indian market later this month. "The smartphone gaming market is expanding, and MediaTek's G series chipsets deliver powerful performance and game-play features that let device makers innovate and cater to consumer gaming demands," Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Business Unit, said in a statement.
"The G series chips have an impressive combination of hardware and software to optimise performance, provide superb image quality, smooth game-play and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers," added Lee. Built on 12nm process, MediaTek's Helio G70 and G80 incorporate a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 CPUs operating at up to 1.8GHz for improved single and multi core performance.
For gaming, an efficient, high-performance Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor operates at 820 MHz on the Helio G70 chipset and has a 15 per cent enhancement of up to 950 MHz on the Helio G80, thus, improving peak performance and ensuring a highly responsive user experience. Both the chips also include a multitude of hardware accelerators -- dedicated depth engine, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology that enhances video panning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240fps).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Threatens Asim Riaz of Consequences if He Lies to Himanshi Khurana
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years