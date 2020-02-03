Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

MediaTek Helio G70, G80 Chipsets Launched, Will Target Mid-Range Gaming Phones

The new MediaTek chipsets come right after Qualcomm also unveiled multiple mid-range chipsets for upcoming smartphones.

IANS

Updated:February 3, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MediaTek Helio G70, G80 Chipsets Launched, Will Target Mid-Range Gaming Phones
The new MediaTek chipsets come right after Qualcomm also unveiled multiple mid-range chipsets for upcoming smartphones.

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has unveiled its latest Helio G70 and G80 chipsets for affordable gaming smartphones. The mid-range chips will power major smartphone brands, which will first hit the Indian market later this month. "The smartphone gaming market is expanding, and MediaTek's G series chipsets deliver powerful performance and game-play features that let device makers innovate and cater to consumer gaming demands," Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Business Unit, said in a statement.

"The G series chips have an impressive combination of hardware and software to optimise performance, provide superb image quality, smooth game-play and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers," added Lee. Built on 12nm process, MediaTek's Helio G70 and G80 incorporate a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 CPUs operating at up to 1.8GHz for improved single and multi core performance.

For gaming, an efficient, high-performance Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor operates at 820 MHz on the Helio G70 chipset and has a 15 per cent enhancement of up to 950 MHz on the Helio G80, thus, improving peak performance and ensuring a highly responsive user experience. Both the chips also include a multitude of hardware accelerators -- dedicated depth engine, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology that enhances video panning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240fps).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram