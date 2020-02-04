MediaTek Helio G80 is the Company's Latest Mid-Range Gaming Chipset

After unveiling its flagship gaming SoC, the Helio G90 last year, chipmaker MediaTek has now come out with the more affordable Helio G80. The Helio G80 was unveiled a month after G70, which was built on the same 12nm process as the G90 but went back a little on the computational resources.

The G80 features an octa-core CPU with 2x Cortex-A75 cores working at 2.0GHz, while the other 6x Cortex-A55 cores tick at 1.8GHz. This was different from the G70 as its small six Cortex-A55 cores ran at 1.7GHz, instead of 1.8GHz. The cluster of six Cortex-A55 cores on the G80 run at 1.8GHz and manage the “non-demanding tasks”. It supports up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, which operates at 1,800MHz frequency and eMMC5.1 storage standard.

The MediaTek Helio G80 is a 4G exclusive SoC, which comes with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU for graphics processing. The new chip will be hardware compatible with dual 16-megapixel sensors or a single 48-megapixel camera. It will also support features such as electronic image stabilisation (EIS), rolling shutter compensation (RSC), and AI-assisted face unlock. The new SoC will provide connectivity with GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0, Galileo and 4G LTE. MediaTek, in a press release, revealed that both G70 and G80 SoCs will hit the Indian market with smartphones later this month.

