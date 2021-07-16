MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched For Budget, Mid-Range Phones

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has launched two new chipsets for budget and middle range smartphones - MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Helio G88. The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset can be paired with a 120Hz full-HD+ displays, can integrate a 108-megapixel camera, and supports 4G LTE with dual SIM cards. The MediaTek Helio G88, on the other hand, supports a full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, can integrate a 64-megapixel camera, and 4G VoLTE. Both the MediaTek chipsets are equipped with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technology. The new MediaTek Helio G88 and Helio G96 chipsets will be seen on upcoming budget and mid-range Android smartphones.

Both the MediaTek Helio G96 and Helio G88 come with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 generation technology, which is said to optimise the CPU, GPU, and memory for gaming. The HyperEngine 2.0 technology is also claimed to help in power saving during high FPS gaming to extend battery life. Out of the two chipsets, the MediaTek Helio G96 comes with two ARM Cortex-A76 CPUs operating at up to 2.05GHz. The SoC supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The chipset supports up to 108-megapixel cameras for the most detailed images, fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services, as well as the company’s Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine.

The MediaTek Helio G88, on the other hand, comes with two ARM Cortex-A75 CPUs operating at up to 2.0GHz. The MediaTek Helio G88 chipset supports up to a 64-megapixel camera, and has a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh, a Camera Control Unit, Electronic image stabilisation, and rolling shutter compensation technologies. The MediaTeK Helio G88 comes with integrated voice wakeup for voice assistant services.

