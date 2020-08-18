MediaTek Introduces New 5G Chipset Dimensity 800U for Mid-Range Smartphones

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Tuesday announced a new chipset called Dimensity 800U that brings 5G capabilities for mid-range smartphones. MediaTek didn't reveal when the new chipset will arrive in the market but it may show up later this year.

"MediaTek's Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing advanced 5G, imaging and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences," said Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. The 5G modem of the Dimensity 800U support 5G+5G dual SIM dual stand, dual VoNR (Voice over New Radio), sub-6GHz NSA / SA networks, and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA).

The octa-core chipset comes in with 2.4GHz clock speeds in the big cores, promising to be 11 per cent faster than the Dimensity 700 series with a 28 per cent faster GPU. The SoC supports Full HD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rates. For enhanced visual experience, it supports HDR10+ and MediaTek's MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimisation for different kinds of videos.

In the camera department, devices with a Dimensity 800U will be able to have up to 64MP sensors with quad-lens configurations. Other features of the Dimensity 800U include support for multiple trigger words for the different voice assistants, dual-mic noise reduction, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.1.