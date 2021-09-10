MediaTek Kompanio 900T 6nm SoC Launched For Tablets, Notebooks: All You Need to Know

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has announced its latest chipset, the MediaTek Kompanio 900T SoC that has been unveiled for tablets, portable notebooks, and other devices. The MediaTek Kompanio 900T is built on a 6nm process and has an octa-core CPU architecture with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The chipset is equipped with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU and a MediaTek APU AI processor as well. MediaTek has said that the Kompanio 900T chipset will be available soon, but it is still not known as to when we will see it on commercial devices. Other features include support for LPDDR5 RAM, up to 2K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

The MediaTek Kompanio 900T chipset supports up to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The display is adaptable to up to 2K resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The chipset integrates a 5G modem with support for SA and NSA bands and full coverage of 5G sub-6GHz, along with 5G dual-carrier aggregation and Voice over New Radio services. The MediaTek Kompanio 900T also supports 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2. It also allows for multiple peripheral extensions. MediaTek’s MiraVision image quality engine and AI-enhanced video display features claim to enhance SDR video content to near HDR quality and upgrades HDR10 to near HDR10+.

MediaTek says that the Kompanio chipsets are being incorporated by Chromebook laptops and tablets. There is no clarity on when the first device powered by MediaTek Kompanio 900T will be seen on a commercial device.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here