MediaTek Launches New Dimensity 700 SoC That Aims to Bring 5G to Budget Phones

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has launched its latest chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The chipset was launched today in order to make 5G more accessible for smartphone users. The new chipset is built on a 7nm process and comes with support for 90Hz displays alongside offering dual 5G connectivity. The octa-core processor is clocked at 2.2Ghz and is claimed to deliver up to 30 percent greater throughput layer coverage. During the launch, MediaTek announced that Realme will be the first smartphone brand to use the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset in one of its next-generation smartphone.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC features two ARM Cortex-A76 Big cores at a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz, along with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM at a frequency of 2,133MHz and UFS 2.2 storage. There are six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The chipset is based on a 7nm production process that is claimed to offer up to 28 percent more power efficiency over a similar 8nm SoC. MediaTek has also given an image signal processor (ISP) on the Dimensity 700 SoC that will support either two 16-megapixel cameras or a single 64-megapixel camera. The chipset also offers features such as multi-frame NR, 3D noise reduction, Depth Engine, and AI-camera enhancements.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC also includes ARM Mail-G57 MC2 GPU, clocked at a maximum frequency of 950MHz. It also provides support for up to 2K video encoding at a frame rate of 30 frames per second. Designed to keep focus on 5G, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC has both non-standalone architecture and standalone architecture modes. The processor is claimed to deliver a peak download speed of up to 2.77GBps and also supports 4G, 3G, 2G. It also has support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS/ BeiDou/ Glonass/ Galileo/ NavIC.

The only manufacturer that is confirmed to use the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is Realme. The Chinese company will be the first smartphone brand to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Realme was also the first brand to use the MediaTek Dimensity 800U that was launched last year. Details about the Realme smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 are yet to be unveiled.

