MediaTek Tops Global Smartphone Chipset Market With Record 43% Share in Q2 2021

Smartphones’ shipments globally continue to remain high, and naturally, there’s a greater demand for mobile processors and chipsets. According to Counterpoint’s latest report, global smartphone AP (application processor)/ SoC (system on chip) chipset shipments grew 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2021. In Q2 2021, 5G smartphone shipments grew almost four times compared to the same period a year ago. Notably, MediaTek dominated the smartphone SoC market with its highest ever share of 43 percent, fueled by a competitive 5G portfolio in the low-mid segment. The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company also didn’t reportedly face chip supply constraints in the last quarter. The company’s Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 800 series are particularly popular among OEMs due to their low cost and support for 5G connectivity.

Following MediaTek, the US-based Qualcomm secured a market share of 24 percent in Q2 2021, a drop from 28 percent in Q2 2020. Apple stood third with an unchanged market share of 14 percent YoY, followed by Unisoc that remains popular among brands producing entry-level smartphones, and Samsung’s Exynos SoCs took the fifth spot with a 7 percent dropped market share. The report notes that Qualcomm was “more affected by the component supply constraints and lower yields" in the last quarter. However, the company dominated the 5G baseband modem shipments with a 55 percent share. Qualcomm has realigned its component sourcing strategy, which should boost its supply and earnings. The company still supplies its high-end 5G modems to brands like Apple.

Speaking more on the growth of 5G smartphone baseband shipments globally, Counterpoint Research Analyst Parv Sharma said, “Qualcomm dominated the 5G baseband market with 55 percent share. It gained from the 5G baseband modem chipset win in the Apple iPhone 12 series." MediaTek’s global 5G smartphone baseband shipment market shipment grew from 11 percent (Q2 2020) to 30 percent (Q1 2020), followed by Samsung with 10 percent share.

Affected by the US trade ban, Huawei was unable to manufacture the HiSilicon Kirin chipsets. The accumulated inventory of Kirin SoCs is on the verge of being exhausted. As a result, Huawei launched its P50 series with the latest Qualcomm SoCs but limited to 4G capabilities.

