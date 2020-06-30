MediaTek Unveils Helio G35, Helio G25 Chipsets Designed for Budget-Gaming Smartphones

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek unveiled two gaming-focused Helio G series chipsets, that are designed for budget-gaming mobile phones. The newly announced chips are called the MediaTek G35 and Helio G25 and these devices arrive just after a month after the company launched the mid-range Helio G85. Interestingly, much like the MediaTek G85 SoC, both the G35 and G25 are equipped with octa-core processors. Furthermore, both the chipsets boast impressive features such as low-latency gaming experience and bringing an in an improvement in the camera performance as well.

MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Specifications

The MediaTek Helio G35 chipset sports an eight ARM Cortex-A55 cores with maximum frequency at 2.3GHz. The Helio G35 chipset is packed with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU clocked at 680MHz with a maximum display resolution of 1,080X2,400 pixels. As far as storage is concerned, the Helio G35 comes with both LPDDR3 and LPDDR4x RAM up to 6GB and up to 1,600MHz. The camera configurations of the Helio G35 include support two 13-megapixel cameras or a single 25-megapixel camera, both at up to 30fps. The camera can be used with features like AI-driven Bokeh effects, electronic image stabilisation (ETS), hardware warping engine (EIS), rolling shutter compensation (RCS), beauty more and more. Furthermore, the Helio G35 is compatible with 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and FM Radio and can also run two 4G-powered SIM cards simultaneously.

MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Specifications

Just like the Helio G35, the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset is also packed with an eight ARM Cortex-A55 cores but with a maximum frequency at 2.0GHz. The MediaTek G25 also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU while its clock frequency is toned down to 650MHz. In terms of the camera, the Helio G25 is equipped to support a 13-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor, or a single 21-megapixel sensor. For storage, camera features and connectivity, the Helio G25 chipset boast similar features like the Helio G35. As per reports, the MediaTek Helio G35 is billed to make its debut alongside the Realme C11 while the Helio G25 could be launched with the Redmi 9A.