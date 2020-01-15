MediaTek Unveils Helio G70 Chipset for Gaming-Centric Mobile Phones

MediaTek has launched a new chipset in a bid to bring an improved gaming experience on budget smartphones. After introducing chipsets like Helio G90 and G90T, the Taiwanese semiconductor company has now listed the specifications of Helio G70 SoC on its official website. The gaming chipset is yet to be unveiled and as per the details available, the chip houses two Cortex-A75 cores at 2GHz, along with six A55 cores at 1.7 GHz. It is similar to the setup in Helio G90, which has A76 cores instead of A75 and comes with a faster speed.

The chip features Mali-G52 2EEMC2, which runs on 820Mhz. The display resolution can be up to 1080p, with the aspect ratio up to 21:9. It also has a modem capable of dual 4G VoLTE and 300Mbps downlink. Surprisingly, it has a 1080p/60fps cap on video capture. Additionally, the MediaTek Helio G70 also builds in VoW (voice on wakeup) capability, which optimises platform size and minimises power use for voice assistant services.

One can check the complete specifications of the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset here. For years, Qualcomm and MediaTek are the two companies that had worked towards producing chipsets for gaming smartphones. While Qualcomm introduced Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 765G, MediaTek previously came with G90 and G90T.

