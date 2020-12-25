MediaTek Was The Biggest Smartphone Chip Supplier in Q3 2020 With 31% Share: Counterpoint Research

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm to become the biggest smartphone chip supplier in Q3 2020 with a 31 percent market share in the third quarter, according to a recent report from Counterpoint Research. According to the report, MediaTek saw a strong performance in the $100 - $250 (roughly Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000) price bracket. Further, the growth in MediaTek's market share came majorly from markets like India and China that helped the Taiwanese firm beat Qualcomm in terms of market share.

Qualcomm, according to the Counterpoint Research note, still leads the market in terms of 5G-supported chipsets. Further, it said that more than 100 million smartphones powered by MediaTek processors were sold in the third quarter of 2020. This helped the company expand its market share to a total of 31 percent, up from the 26 percent market share in the second quarter. The growth of MediaTek has moved American chipmaker Qualcomm to the second position, as the company registered a 29 percent market share in Q3 2020, down from the 31 percent share in the previous quarter.

However, Qualcomm was still the biggest player in terms of supplying 5G chips with a 39 percent share in the third quarter this year, according to Counterpoint Research. This was driven by the the launch of many 5G-enabled smartphones in the third quarter. According to Counterpoint Research, the demand for 5G-enables smartphones doubled in Q3 2020, with 17 percent of all smartphones sold in the quarter coming with 5G support. This trend is likely to grow as Counterpoint Research predicts that one-third of all smartphones shipped in the fourth quarter are expected to have 5G support.

Samsung, Apple, and Huawei followed MediaTek and Qualcomm in terms of supplying chipsets, with each company managing a 12 percent each share in Q3 2020.