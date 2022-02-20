MediaTek's Most Premium Chipset to Debut With Find X5 Series, Oppo Confirms

Oppo has announced that its latest flagship smartphone series, the Oppo Find X5 series, will feature both premium chipsets by Qualcomm and MediaTek. The US-based Qualcomm and Taiwan-based MediaTek are the world’s two leading semiconductor firms that design a variety of chipsets for several Android smartphones and tablets, audio products, wearables, and more. Oppo has revealed that the Oppo Find X5 series will get two versions - one powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the other will get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC that was unveiled back in November 2021. The latter is yet to feature in a commercial smartphone unit, making the Find X5 series the first to get the particular chipset.

The Oppo Find X5 series will include two smartphones - the regular Find X5 and Find X5 Pro, where the latter might get the different version with Qualcomm and MediaTek’s flagship chipsets. The smartphone series will debut in China on February 24.

Previously, Oppo had announced that the new Find X5 series would also include the proprietary MariSilicon X NPU to improve image processing power with “ultra-high power efficiency". Oppo’s Find-smartphone series is known for offering high-end features, including stunning image processing capabilities.

Earlier this month, German publication WinFuture that has an excellent track record claimed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Find X5 Pro would sport a 6.7-inch 4K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Other rumoured features include two 50-megapixel cameras and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. We may also see a 32-megapixel at the front for selfies and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone is said to weigh 218 grams.

Earlier, a tipster named Arsenal (translated) on Chinese microblogging site Weibo claimed that the Oppo Find X5 would be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000. One report also suggests the vanilla model might carry the Snapdragon 888 (or Snapdragon 888+) that powers several premium Android smartphones from last year like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Mi 11X Peo 5G, and more.

News18 Tech also spoke with Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria to understand India’s smartphone industry. Oppo India’s senior executive claimed that Indians are now spending more money on buying phones in the country compared to what they used to spend a few years back. Readers can check out the full conversation above.

