Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Medical App Offering Free Online Checkup for Delhi Pollution Victims Until Nov 15

The free service is available on Practo's app and website for Delhi-NCR residents, in light of the recent streak of severe air pollution.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A man wears anti-pollution mask to protect himself from growing level of air pollution, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
A man wears anti-pollution mask to protect himself from growing level of air pollution, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

With pollution levels reaching alarming levels in the National Capital Region, people are facing various health concerns ranging from mild fever, cough and cold to severe discomfort and infections. Practo Health Insights on Wednesday announced free online consultation with qualified doctors to ensure prompt medical attention to pollution-stricken Delhi-NCR. Practo's initiative is aimed at making Delhiites more proactive about their health and ensuring that no symptom goes undiagnosed.

Operating on the principle of early diagnosis that can lead to better health outcomes, Delhites can use this service 24/7 to get in touch with a qualified doctor instantly, anytime of the day. The service will be available for free till November 15, 2019 on Practo app and website. "We have made quality doctors available for patients in Delhi over the last week to help people get timely medical assistance," said Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo.

"We've made online consultations with quality doctors available for free for all Delhites; this would help ensure that patients get a qualified medical opinion and correct line of treatment, without any travel or extra cost," Kuruvilla added. Practo insights also revealed a 19 per cent increase in online doctor consultations since last week. It has also been observed that patients tend to delay their first medical interaction until the condition becomes critical.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram