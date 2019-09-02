Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Meet 'Deoterions', a Signal Pinger that Can Save Lives of Earthquake Victims

Invented by a trio of students at an Indonesian university, such a gadget can prove to be a critical life saver in earthquake prone areas across the world.

Reuters

Updated:September 2, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Meet 'Deoterions', a Signal Pinger that Can Save Lives of Earthquake Victims
Representative image.
Loading...

It’s the size of a credit card and about as slim. But if you’re trapped under rubble after an earthquake, it just might save your life. A trio of Indonesian university students has invented a device that uses high-frequency signals to help locate victims after a natural disaster. Dubbed Detector of Interconnected Position Points or “Deoterions”, the tool emits a ping signal with movement as slight as breathing that can be detected up to 10 km (6.2 miles) away.

The signal receiver can be plugged into a mobile phone or laptop, and works with an app available on both Apple and Android systems, the students said. Satrio Wiradinata Riady Boer, 23, one of the students, said the invention was inspired by a 7.6 magnitude quake in his hometown of Padang on Sumatra island a decade ago, in which he lost a friend and a teacher, and his mother was injured. "Anything can happen if one is buried too long. The victim’s leg or hand may have to be amputated, or they could run out of oxygen," Boer said, underscoring the race against time to find those buried after an earthquake.

The three students from Brawijaya University have received a patent for their prototype, which costs $7, but said they wanted to perfect the device before they think about making it available to the public. They have already picked up some fans. “It’s an incredible invention,” said Ali Ghufron Mukti, a senior official with the education ministry, adding that the government would provide a grant for its development.

Sitting on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes, sometimes strong enough to collapse buildings. The most devastating in recent history was in December 2004, when a 9.5 magnitude quake triggered a massive tsunami that killed about 226,000 people along the shorelines of the Indian Ocean, including more than 126,000 in Indonesia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram