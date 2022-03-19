Meet Dr Sungdae Joshua Cho: The Person Behind Changing The ‘Camera Game’ In Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphones

When it comes to having a reliable camera in Android smartphones, very few brands can match the hardware and more importantly the software prowess of Samsung flagship phones. Samsung is known to introduce bold camera features ahead of competitors like 8K video support, 100X zoom, external wireless mic support for almost all Bluetooth earphones for recording videos, audio zoom and a highly-capable professional photo/video mode.

Now, Samsung spends a lot on research and the R&D team is spread across the globe with tech minds working on improving every flagship device. But Dr. Sungdae Joshua Cho is one of the key people at Samsung.

Joshua has been developing the software features of Samsung’s smartphone cameras since 2004. He is leading a visual software group and in-charge of developing camera software and AI software. Joshua and his team played a key role in upping Samsung’s camera game in the new Galaxy S22 series.

Advertisement

Joshua, who frequently visits Bengaluru, in an interaction with Debashis Sarkar of News18 Tech, shared more about the cameras of the new Galaxy S22 series.

Talking about the video recording capabilities of Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the tech behind it, he said, “We can divide the technology into five different sections. From auto frame rate to AI segmentation support steady VDIS, 12-bit HDR and auto framing. Depending on the light condition, we are just the front frame rate from 60 to 15.”

Also read: Missing YouTube Vanced? Here Are 5 Alternatives To Watch Ad-free YouTube Videos

“Rechecking the lightness condition and we change the frame rates as seamless seamlessly and like in 24 frames per second and 15 frames per second. We also use a multi frame technology to reduce noise,” he added.

Samsung is using AI segmentation using NPU. “We use AI segmentation in real time. We seek segments. Segments mean: human body or object in real time and then we can track that object and we use that function to 3A. 3A means auto white balance, auto focus and auto exposure using tracking the object or human body,” he explained.

In terms of hardware, Samsung is relying on OIS and also gyroscopes using two different hardwares. “This improved from the previous models from the OIS side. We improved the range of angle from 0.9 degree to 1.5 degree and also the gyroscope we use like previously 200 Hz. In the new flagships, we are using 833 Hz, so that we can, we can check the very small motion also and also in algorithm size. We measure the global path of the motion and then we smooth the motion global motions using the path planning algorithm,” he said while explaining how Samsung is offering stable video footage.

Talking about still photography, he mentioned that the team at Samsung categorised it into five different categories: Nightography, 108 megapixel, depth pixel, portrait mode and space zoom.

“Using nightography even in low light you can easily get higher dynamic range with higher detail,” he added.

Advertisement

“This year we provide portrait mode in three tele cameras and then users can enjoy wide camera and tele camera altogether in portrait mode.One is default option is Fusion bio adaptive pixel. Fusion means we combine two different pictures from the 108 megapixel and 12 megapixel and powered with AI composition, we are able to offer more details in photos.

Samsung also introduced its new AISL depth map to provide better Bokeh quality. “In previous models, we suffered from differentiating a segment of the human body from the background or very tiny objects like a fence,” he said. But things have improved this time in the new S22 series thanks to a more capable AI engine.

Also read: What Does Inverter AC Mean? Is Inverter AC Better Than ‘Normal’ AC; Which One To Buy: Details

“In the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera, we provide 100 X zoom. We are offering multiframe super resolution technology so that we can provide the best picture quality even in 100 X,” he added.

Advertisement

“For professional users,we provide an exporter or downloadable application to export photos and there’s a Lightroom application as well. We usually utilise more than 15 frames to get one single image. When you take a picture, we provide 16 bit DNG raw file using lossless JPEG and you can utilise all the Pro mode solved functions including ISO, shutter speed and everything. And then we can open Adobe lightroom and can control the images and we can change the lightness, brightness and colourfulness anything,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

When asked about 100X zoom and how Samsung improved the image quality, Joshua said, “So, the first software enhancement that we have is in the AI based super resolution technology, which allows you to basically, have a better resolution even in low light conditions in 100 X zoom and secondly, we also have this solution for improving the pictures in a backlit situation by utilising multiple exposure values in order to provide users with the best resolution.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.