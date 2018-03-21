English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain
IBM has unveiled the prototype for the world's smallest computer.
IBM unveils "the world's smallest computer" (128 units have been assembled together in this photo). (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
At its Think 2018 conference, IBM has unveiled what has been hailed as "the world's smallest computer", a unit that measures just 1mm x 1mm, which is about the size of a grain of salt.
The new prototype device, which is fully standalone, is composed of several hundred thousand transistors, a live memory, and a photovoltaic power supply. And it not only features a tiny form factor, its production cost, of around 10 cents per unit according to IBM, is also minuscule.
Each of these computers will have the processing power of a 1990s x86 desktop. Not surprisingly the devices will not offer exceptional performance but will be sufficient to record blockchain data to combat fraud. The goal is to attach them to tags, or even insert them into products so that they can prove authenticity and record tracking information.
