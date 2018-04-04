English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet Xiao: Xiaomi's Artificial Intelligent Assistant
A promised update to Xiaomi's MIUI Android firmware is expected to extend the AI assistant functionality to more Xiaomi smartphones.
Xiaomi MI 6. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
With a video posted on the internet, the Chinese smartphone producer has unveiled a new intelligent smartphone assistant, christened Xiao Ai, which is similar to Google Assistant and Siri.
Like other assistants, Xiao Ai enables users to issue vocal commands to applications on the smartphone, access contextualized data, and control automated home appliances (produced by Xiaomi). Xiaomi is not the first smartphone producer to develop its own assistant as an alternative to Google. Samsung has already attempted to do just that, although without much success, with Bixby, its relatively limited assistant, which, for the moment, is only available in Korean, Chinese and English.
Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
Not surprisingly, for the moment Xaio AI only understands Chinese. Quite logical when you consider that the brand is barely distributed anywhere outside of China. Another limitation is that the assistant can only be accessed on the Mi Mix 2s, the brand's new high-end flagship. However, a promised update to Xiaomi's MIUI Android firmware is expected to extend the functionality to other models, which in the meantime can still run Google Assistant.
Let's not forget that at the beginning of this year, Xiaomi also launched a smart speaker, Yeelight, in collaboration with Microsoft, which integrated the Redmond giant's Cortana assistant.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Like other assistants, Xiao Ai enables users to issue vocal commands to applications on the smartphone, access contextualized data, and control automated home appliances (produced by Xiaomi). Xiaomi is not the first smartphone producer to develop its own assistant as an alternative to Google. Samsung has already attempted to do just that, although without much success, with Bixby, its relatively limited assistant, which, for the moment, is only available in Korean, Chinese and English.
Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
Not surprisingly, for the moment Xaio AI only understands Chinese. Quite logical when you consider that the brand is barely distributed anywhere outside of China. Another limitation is that the assistant can only be accessed on the Mi Mix 2s, the brand's new high-end flagship. However, a promised update to Xiaomi's MIUI Android firmware is expected to extend the functionality to other models, which in the meantime can still run Google Assistant.
Let's not forget that at the beginning of this year, Xiaomi also launched a smart speaker, Yeelight, in collaboration with Microsoft, which integrated the Redmond giant's Cortana assistant.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Anukul Roy - From the Bylanes of Samastipur to the Mumbai Indians Dug-out
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
- Urvashi Dholakia Posts Throwback 'Komolika' Video; Ekta Kapoor Accidentally Confirms Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot
- Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Delhi; See Pics
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit