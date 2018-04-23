English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, Meizu 15 Lite With 16:9 Displays Launched in China
All three phones come featured with Samsung-sourced Super AMOLED screens with 16:9 aspect ratio, bucking the trend of popular 18:9 displays.
Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, Meizu 15 Lite With 16:9 Displays Launched in China (image: Twitter)
Meizu has launched the new Meizu 15 series smartphones dubbed as Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus and Meizu 15 Lite in China. All three phones come featured with Samsung-sourced Super AMOLED screens with 16:9 aspect ratio, bucking the trend of popular 18:9 displays. The Key highlights of the smartphones include USB Type-C port on all three models, and a vertical dual camera setup on the Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus.
Meizu 15 Specifications:
The Meizu 15 comes with a 5.46-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD display resolution. The device runs the custom Flyme 7 OS on top of Android out-of-the-box. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The Meizu 15 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of a 12MP primary 1/2.3″ Sony IMX380 sensor with 1.55μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture and wide-angle lens and a 20MP secondary Sony IMX350 sensor with f/2.0 aperture with the telephoto lens. The device houses a 3,000 mAh battery and will be available in White, Black, Blue, and Gold.
Meizu 15 Plus Specifications:
The Meizu 15 Plus features a 5.95-inch screen, sporting an AMOLED panel with Quad HD resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 octa-core SoC made on 10nm process, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage options.
In terms of optics the device sports a 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear camera combo. Even the 20-megapixel front camera is the same as the Meizu 15, with f/2.0 aperture, AI beauty features, and face unlocks recognition. The device is powered by a 3500mAh battery along with USB Type-C port and fast charging feature. It will be available in Black and Gold colour options.
Meizu 15 Lite Specifications:
The Meizu 15 Lite features a 5.46-inch full HD (1080p) display, but ditches OLED for LTPS LCD. The device runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor coupled Adreno 506 GPU. It offers 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a single 12-megapixel with a f/1.9 aperture, and a single 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options include Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. It measures 143.62×72.38×7.45mm and weighs 145 grams.
