Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, Meizu 15 Lite With 16:9 Displays Launched in China

Meizu has launched the new Meizu 15 series smartphones dubbed as Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus and Meizu 15 Lite in China. All three phones come featured with Samsung-sourced Super AMOLED screens with 16:9 aspect ratio, bucking the trend of popular 18:9 displays. The Key highlights of the smartphones include USB Type-C port on all three models, and a vertical dual camera setup on the Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus.The Meizu 15 comes with a 5.46-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD display resolution. The device runs the custom Flyme 7 OS on top of Android out-of-the-box. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The Meizu 15 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of a 12MP primary 1/2.3″ Sony IMX380 sensor with 1.55μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture and wide-angle lens and a 20MP secondary Sony IMX350 sensor with f/2.0 aperture with the telephoto lens. The device houses a 3,000 mAh battery and will be available in White, Black, Blue, and Gold.The Meizu 15 Plus features a 5.95-inch screen, sporting an AMOLED panel with Quad HD resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 octa-core SoC made on 10nm process, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage options.In terms of optics the device sports a 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear camera combo. Even the 20-megapixel front camera is the same as the Meizu 15, with f/2.0 aperture, AI beauty features, and face unlocks recognition. The device is powered by a 3500mAh battery along with USB Type-C port and fast charging feature. It will be available in Black and Gold colour options.The Meizu 15 Lite features a 5.46-inch full HD (1080p) display, but ditches OLED for LTPS LCD. The device runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor coupled Adreno 506 GPU. It offers 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a single 12-megapixel with a f/1.9 aperture, and a single 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.Connectivity options include Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. It measures 143.62×72.38×7.45mm and weighs 145 grams.