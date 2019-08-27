Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Meizu 16s Pro With Snapdragon 855+ Launching on August 28 Alongside Flyme OS 8

The Meizu 16s Pro will be the company's new flagship and will be powered by Qualcomm' Snapdragon 855+ processor and Android 9 Pie.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Meizu 16s Pro With Snapdragon 855+ Launching on August 28 Alongside Flyme OS 8
Image for Representation (Meizu)
Loading...

Meizu has confirmed it is releasing the latest version of its Flyme operating system and its next flagship smartphone together. Flyme OS 8 will be unveiled on August 28 alongside 16s Pro. According to a report Flyme OS 8 will “feature flatter UI elements and will follow in Google’s material design aesthetic.”

The interface is also said to have been simplified with fewer lines for a more clean appearance. It will also feature tweaked navigation and status bars along with overhauled icons. Meizu One Mind optimizer is also expected to be onboard and should help manage background processes and prolonged usage.

The Meizu 16s Pro will be the company's new flagship and will be powered by Qualcomm' Snapdragon 855+ processor and Android 9 Pie. The smartphone has scored a staggering 4,64,411 points on an AnTuTu listing, the highest seen in the benchmarking database so far. The listing also confirmed that the Snapdragon 855+ chipset is paired with an Adreno 640 GPU with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while the display resolution is would be 2232×1080 pixels. The high benchmark score has lent credence to past speculations that the Meizu 16s Pro will be shipped with a fast UFS 3.0 storage which was also seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram