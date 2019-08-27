Meizu 16s Pro With Snapdragon 855+ Launching on August 28 Alongside Flyme OS 8

Meizu has confirmed it is releasing the latest version of its Flyme operating system and its next flagship smartphone together. Flyme OS 8 will be unveiled on August 28 alongside 16s Pro. According to a report Flyme OS 8 will “feature flatter UI elements and will follow in Google’s material design aesthetic.”

The interface is also said to have been simplified with fewer lines for a more clean appearance. It will also feature tweaked navigation and status bars along with overhauled icons. Meizu One Mind optimizer is also expected to be onboard and should help manage background processes and prolonged usage.

The Meizu 16s Pro will be the company's new flagship and will be powered by Qualcomm' Snapdragon 855+ processor and Android 9 Pie. The smartphone has scored a staggering 4,64,411 points on an AnTuTu listing, the highest seen in the benchmarking database so far. The listing also confirmed that the Snapdragon 855+ chipset is paired with an Adreno 640 GPU with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while the display resolution is would be 2232×1080 pixels. The high benchmark score has lent credence to past speculations that the Meizu 16s Pro will be shipped with a fast UFS 3.0 storage which was also seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

