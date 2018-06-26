Meizu 6T to Launch in India Soon as a Flipkart Exclusive: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Meizu is reported to launch a new smartphone Meizu 6T soon India. According to a recent report, a senior official has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive. The Meizu M6T is available in three RAM and storage variants, a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage (at CNY 799) a 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage (at CNY 999) and a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB model priced at CNY 1,099 in China. However, there is no official word about its pricing for Indian market.The device features a rounded design with a glass front featuring a tall, 5.7-inch HD+ display (720x1,440 pixels). The device is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz, along with Mali T860 GPU. It comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6.2 on top.In term of optics the device sports a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, with LED flash, Sony IMX278 and 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it features an 8-megapixel camera. The handset supports the usual connectivity options, including 4G LTE bands, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi and is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery.