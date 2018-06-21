Meizu M6 With 13MP Camera, 3,070 mAh Battery Launched in India For Rs 7,699

Meizu has silently launched its new device M6 in India today for Rs 7,699. The device was initially launched in China last year in two variants- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage priced at 699 Yuan which is approximately Rs 6,835 and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage which is priced at 899 Yuan which is approximately Rs 8,795.In terms of specifications, the Meizu smartphone features a polycarbonate build and bestows a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor, along with Mali T860 GPU. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. On the software front, the Meizu M6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Meizu’s Flyme UI 6.0 on top. A 3070mAh battery provides juice to the internals.In terms of optics, the Meizu M6 sports a single sensor on both front and back side. On the rear, the M6 includes a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, while on the front it packs an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture both the front and the rear camera support LED flash.