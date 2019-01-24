English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meizu Zero Smartphone Launched Without Any Ports or Physical Buttons: Everything You Need to Know
Meizu has announced its Meizu Zero smartphone that has no ports or buttons.
Meizu Zero Smartphone Launched Without Speakers or Any Physical Buttons: Everything You Need to Know
The Meizu Zero smartphone has been unveiled, a smartphone with no physical buttons and slots equipped. The device will not have physical volume buttons and charging slots. Instead, the volume will be controlled through the capacitive buttons on the side. Charging wise, it can only be charged exclusively via 12W Wireless Charger.
The device also does not have a physical SIM tray, as it uses the new eSIM standard.
The fingerprint sensor is under the display and there is no earpiece since the sound is produced using piezoelectric transducer beneath the display, which is a method we have already seen on the Mi Mix 3 and Sharp Aquos Crystal. The phone supports the company’s proprietary 18W wireless charging since there is no micro-USB or Type-C port.
Meizu Zero runs on Flyme 7-based on Android (version not mentioned). The Super AMOLED display is 5.99-inch in size with (1080x2160 pixels) full-HD+ resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU.
For the cameras, there's a pair of Sony's IMX380 + IMX350 dual camera setup while the front has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Zero also gets support for IP68 water and dust resistance.
